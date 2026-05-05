Jon Jansen Talks Bryce Underwood, Shares How Michigan Got 'Immensely Better' This Spring

Michigan is beginning to receive some hype coming out of spring football. The Wolverines are being projected to be a top-15 team when the rankings come out ahead of the first week of the football season.

A lot of it has to do with the new coaching staff. Kyle Whittingham comes to Ann Arbor after running a solid program at Utah for 21 seasons. He ran a well-oiled machine and now he will have way more resources than he ever had with the Utes.

He also has a five-star talent at quarterback. One that Whittingham hopes to fully unleash this fall with new offensive coordinator Jason Beck running the show. Beck has proven to be an effective offensive coordinator wherever he's been. Both New Mexico and Utah were among the nation's most prolific offenses during his time with each program.

Jon Jansen, a former Michigan offensive lineman and someone who is around the program daily, recently sat down with his former Wolverine teammate Chris Howard on 'The Breakdown' presented by Hail Media.

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Jansen told Howard he's seen Michigan get immensely better this spring from the first practice to the final, and like most people, wants to know, how has Underwood improved?

Working on his mechanics and footwork

As both Whittingham and Beck have told the media this spring, the first thing the duo worked on with Underwood is his mechanics and footwork — also his decision making. From the first practice, that's what the coaching staff has been hammering home with the former No. 1 rated player in the nation.

The spring game was a bit underwhelming for Underwood, but you can't take too much away from a spring game. Jansen had the same mindset, and he said as spring has wrapped up, Underwood will head back into the lab to work on those same things.

"And then all of a sudden spring ball comes and it's more about the process of the offense, especially for the quarterback, it's recognizing receivers and routes — route combinations," said Jansen. "Then identifying defenses and now that spring ball is over. Some of that focus is still there, but the majority of that focus now needs to be back on mechanics because there was a long way for Bryce to go.

"We all saw him play against Texas, not a great mechanically in terms of how he played in that game, the mechanics are coming, they're hammering those home, but he's got to make habits. And I think there's going to be a huge jump between the end of spring ball and the start of fall camps.

"Cause that's the longest time, in terms of days, physical days that he's going to have a chance to work on those mechanics. He's doing everything he's got to do. Bryce could be just fine. And the coaches are going to make sure he's going to be just fine. And he's got the work ethic to make those steps."

Jansen goes more in-depth on what he's seen

Jansen also spoke to Howard about how the offensive line has improved under coach Jim Harding. Michigan has some experience back this season and he expects the protection to be much better for Underwood this season.

As far as Beck, he could see Michigan being a little more up-tempo — if it chooses to do so this spring. Plus, the verbiage is easier for the players to understand and learn from what it was under Sherrone Moore.

You can see the full video below to see all of Jansen's thoughts.