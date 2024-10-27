Takeaways: Michigan football defeats rival MSU following fourth QB change
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan began the game getting outgained by Michigan State 135-15 in the first quarter. Not only could the Wolverines not gain any yards, but MSU was gashing Michigan on the ground. Somehow, some way, Michigan took a 9-7 halftime lead over the Spartans after Davis Warren found Colston Loveland for a score.
The Wolverines had their struggles in the second half, but Michigan also had some explosive plays. Michigan was able to score two touchdowns and hold Michigan State to a turnover on downs with two minutes to play to seal the win.
Michigan walked away with a 24-17 win over Michigan State to move to 5-3. Here are my takeaways.
1. Michigan still owns Michigan State
It was a fight until the end, but Michigan outlasted its rival on Saturday night. The Wolverines won the third game in a row over Michigan State and will keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines might not have won the rushing battle, a stat that usually dictates the winner of the game, but Michigan did win the turnover battle. For the first time this year, Michigan didn't turn the ball over and also didn't commit any penalties. It was a flawless effort for the Wolverines in that regard.
While things haven't gone well for Sherrone Moore and Michigan, losing to Michigan State didn't happen and the Wolverines get bragging rights for another season.
2. Kirk Campbell remains one of the most confusing play-callers
It was a very rough start for Michigan. The Wolverines came out with zero energy for the second week in a row and Michigan accumulated 15 total yards in the first quarter. But following the first quarter, the Wolverines took control.
But Michigan then outgained MSU in both the second and third quarters. Kirk Campbell opened up his bag in the second half. Semaj Morgan went wildcat, Alex Orji played and was successful, Michigan ran a successful flea-flicker, and Donovan Edwards threw a halfback pass to Colston Loveland for a score.
After a couple of hot series', Michigan State got back within seven and the Wolverines tightened back up. Campbell, after MSU's score, called two runs up the middle, and then Warren was forced into a tough throw on third down that resulted in a three-and-out.
There is zero consistency with the playcalling, but he showed on Saturday night that the Wolverines could have some juice if the coaches allow them to.
Some will have to wonder, where was this Michigan team all year?
3. Davis Warren excelled in his opportunity
It was a bit of a surprise when Davis Warren was announced the starting quarterback on Friday night when reports came in. Come to find out, before the game, Jack Tuttle was injured and was ruled OUT. Warren began the season as the starter before being pulled for turning the ball over.
He didn't make those same mistakes against Michigan State. In all honestly, it was the best performance by any Michigan quarterback all season. He missed a couple of short throws which raised eyebrows. But outside of a couple of short misses, Warren excelled. He went through his progressions, he made a couple of nice darts to both Tyler Morris and Loveland.
While nothing seems settled with this Michigan quarterback room, it would appear going into Oregon next week, Warren is the best option.
4. Michigan's defense was opportunistic but still lack fundamentals
Michigan entered the game down Will Johnson and rotational defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny and while the Wolverines didn't fully break, Michigan could've used them.
It was one of the worst performances against the run this season by the Michigan defense. The Wolverines were getting gashed up the middle by MSU.
On top of allowing Michigan State to run the football, missed tackles reared their ugly head. Between Zeke Berry, Makari Paige, and others, Michigan continues to lack the fundamental of tackling. It will be interesting to see the advanced stats on Sunday to see how many missed tackles there were. Also, how many third-and-longs can one defense allow all season? I swear, the opposition smiles when they see a third-and-eight or longer.
But Michigan also was opportunistic when needed. Josaiah Stewart strip-sacked Aidan Chiles near the end of the second quarter which allowed Michigan to kick an FG to take its lead. Safety Quinten Johnson broke up a touchdown pass early on in the first quarter and the Wolverines had three plays in a row that resulted in a TFL.
There are clear issues on this Michigan defense, but the Wolverines defense made enough plays that allowed them to win.
5. Best second half of the season
Michigan never makes anything look easy, and while the Wolverines struggled to maintain their lead, Michigan finally outscored its opponent in the second half.
It went down to the wire, MSU had the ball inside the Wolverines' red zone, but Michigan fended the Spartans off until the bitter end. Michigan outscored the Spartans 15-10 in the final 30 minutes to end the terrible trend it had.
It was mostly thanks to Davis Warren, Donovan Edwards, and Colston Loveland who each made huge plays for the Wolverines in the second half -- can't forget Alex Orji either. Maybe this game can give the Wolverines some confidence moving forward with a gauntlet of a schedule ahead.
