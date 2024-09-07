Takeaways: Texas dominates Michigan in the Big House
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- For the first time since 2020, Michigan lost a home football game. The Texas Longhorns came into the Big House and thoroughly dominated the Wolverines. Texas left with a 31-12 win and Michigan dropped to 1-1 in the young season.
Not only is the Michigan offense a major area of concern, but the Wolverines' defense played their worst game since 2020. Michigan's defense is what always kept it in games when the offense stalled, but on Saturday, the Wolverines' defense suddenly looked average.
There were some uncharacteristic mistakes from the Wolverines. Not only did Davis Warren throw two picks, but Michigan fumbled the ball away once as well. Colston Loveland fumbled the ball late in the second half when Michigan was trying to gain some momentum before the half ended. Loveland fumbled and Texas went down to score a late touchdown.
The Wolverines allowed just one touchdown in the second half, but the Michigan offense still struggled to get anything going. They scored nine points in the final 30 minutes.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
1. Texas imposed its will
Right from the jump, Texas controlled the football game. The Longhorns went down, while facing false start calls, and missed a field goal, got the ball back to score a TD, and never looked back. Texas basically did whatever it wanted to do offensively and the Longhorns stuffed the Michigan offense -- which looked lackluster again.
It was clear Texas was the much better team and was much more prepared for the big game. Michigan did lose a lot of talent from last season, but it also returned plenty of star players for the Wolverines to look the way they did.
Luckily, for Michigan, this is Week 2 and it doesn't affect the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines' goals are still ahead of them, but Michigan has to make major improvements and fast.
2. Michigan D-line didn't live up to the billing
It wasn't something many people predicted, but the Wolverines' front four looked below average against the Texas' offensive line. The Longhorns' offensive line did basically whatever they wanted to do against Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and the Michigan Edge defenders.
The Longhorns run game, even down two running backs, looked fantastic against Michigan. It's hard to stop the Texas' passing game and make it one-dimensional when you can't slow down the run game. As good as the front four were last week against Fresno State -- hold the Dogs to nine rushing yards -- Michigan was outmatched on Saturday.
Not only was the run game effective for the Longhorns, but Ewers wasn't sacked once and wasn't pressured all that much either. There were three QB hurries against Ewers in the afternoon, with two coming in the fourth quarter.
For as much talent as the Wolverines' defense has, they didn't live up to the billing on Saturday.
3. Jyaire Hill/secondary were roasted
Partly thanks to the Michigan D-line not getting much push or pressure, Quinn Ewers had a day against the Wolverines' secondary on Saturday. The veteran slinged the ball around and accumulated 203 yards and two scores through the air.
The only player it seemed that Ewers picked on the most was sophomore Jyaire Hill. Starting in his second game, Hill was the player who allowed the initial third-and-15 first down on the first drive of the game. It never seemed like he fully recovered after that. Hill allowed a touchdown and was getting beat multiple times.
Hill made a few nice tackles when Texas ran a screen, but coverage-wise, it was not a good game from him. Not sure if Michigan likes its options behind Hill -- Aamir Hall maybe -- but the Wolverines' young corners are a bit concerning. It's two weeks in a row now that Michigan has been beaten through the air.
4. Michigan was terrible on third down
It was a game of third downs and neither went the Wolverines' way. Texas made a living against the Michigan defense on third down on Saturday. The Longhorns went 10-of-16 on third down including two conversions of more than nine yards. The first drive of the game told the whole story. Texas went down and scored an opening drive field goal, but the Longhorns converted three first downs including a third-and-15.
Michigan, offensively, was terrible on third down for the second week in a row. The Wolverines were just 3-of-12 on third down and the Wolverines struggled to give their defense much of a break. Davis Warren struggled to hit the open man and fell into the trap of locking in on one player.
Third downs will have to get better on both sides of the ball moving forward.
5. Michigan has a QB problem
Michigan has more issues than just its quarterback, but after Wolverine fans were spoiled with an elite talent like J.J. McCarthy, it's clear Michigan doesn't have anything close to what McCarthy was -- at least right now.
Davis Warren got his second career start for the Wolverines and the offense sputtered for the second week in a row, but this time, against a much tougher opponent. Warren went 22-for-33 for 204 yards, one touchdown, and threw two interceptions.
In the fourth quarter, Warren got into a little roll, but Texas was allowing for some chunk plays. However, Warren did do a better job by extending plays and keeping his eyes downfield. He found Semaj Morgan for a touchdown.
Warren appears to be a game manager, which is ok if the run game and defense are going to be great. But there are concerns about both of those after the first two weeks. The Wolverines are going to have to show they can get things going through the air for teams to not stack the box against the run game. Warren missed an open Semaj Morgan during a two-minute drill to end the first half -- before Colston Loveland fumbled away to Texas.
With Arkansas State next on the docket, the Wolverines have one week to figure things out before hosting USC.
