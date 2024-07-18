Texas QB Quinn Ewers takes the Buckeye approach when discussing Michigan
For the first time in the history of both programs, Michigan and Texas will meet for a regular season matchup in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, who are coming off of a National Championship last season, will look to defend their championship status against the Longhorns, a team that is one of the early favorites to win it all in 2024.
Speaking with the media at SEC Media Days, Texas QB Quinn Ewers was asked about that big time Week 2 matchup with Michigan - and he chose an interesting way to describe the Wolverines.
"I think going up to the Big House... yeah, I mean, it's going to be an awesome environment. The place is going to be rocking, especially with all the hype just because it's an early game. They're coming off of a really big win, the National Championship. And, yeah, the team up north."
Of course, referring to Michigan as "the team up north" is a common theme among Ohio State players, coaches and fans. It would seem that Ewers, who spent a brief time with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas, still carries a bit of that Buckeye lingo with him.
Personally speaking, I think it's great that Ewers decided to use that phrase when discussing the early season matchup with Michigan. There is already a lot of hype and excitement surrounding that game given the high expectations for both programs, but the fact that Ewers reminded everyone of his Buckeye roots will only add to the intensity of the game on Sept. 7.
