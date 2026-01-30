Michigan Edge Derrick Moore Boosts NFL Draft Stock With Strong Week at Senior Bowl

One way to boost your NFL Draft stock is by impressing at one of the most prestigious college football all-star games: The Senior Bowl. And that's exactly what Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore is doing.

Recently, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his top 10 Senior Bowl standouts from their week of practice and Moore made the list.

"I can’t blame any offensive linemen who avoided the task of trying to block Moore this week. The former Michigan Wolverine had one of the wow moments of the week when he showed his power on Tuesday, but it was on display each day in practice. He set the edge in the run game and was relentless as a pass rusher. He’s going to bring great value as a Day 2 pick this year."

Pro Football Focus also had similar thoughts as Jeremiah. While PFF didn't have a breakdown of its thoughts, Moore was named a Day 3 standout.

Winners from Day 3 at the Senior Bowl📈 pic.twitter.com/qvlYpVEkGi — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2026

Moore has been a 'winner' all week

Quietly, Moore put together a sensational senior season in Ann Arbor. The St. Frances Academy prospect had a career season in his second season of starting with the Wolverines. Moore tallied 30 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 10 sacks — which was fourth-best in the Big Ten.

Moore was the No. 49 ranked prospect in the 2022 class for the Wolverines. Michigan landed the talented edge rusher over Oklahoma — who he was once committed to — and Ole Miss, among others.

With Moore's size, strength, and speed — he should make for a good, all-around draft prospect. Back in his high school days, 247Sports' Brian Dohn compared Moore to former Minnesota Viking star and current Houston Texans edge rusher, Danielle Hunter. If that were to come true, whoever drafts Moore will be very, very happy.

You can see some clips below from Moore's week of practice and just have much better he looks compared to some all-star offensive linemen. The Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday at 2:30 ET on the NFL Network.

Derrick Moore has been a winner all week at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/iQDePpgw2z — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 28, 2026

Some lucky NFL team is gonna get an absolute monster next season in Derrick Moore. One of the most underrated defensive players in recent memory.pic.twitter.com/TxFAlQGpGu — Undaunted (@NvictusManeo) January 27, 2026

Derrick Moore is destroying folks at the Senior Bowl



His power profile is on full display—arguably the best in the class pic.twitter.com/fCCqAB2IKb — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 27, 2026