The latest on Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle
With the Michigan Wolverines continuing to struggle through the air, one big question mark remains: is veteran Jack Tuttle an option?
Tuttle, who was cleared for his seventh year of college football during the off-season, was expected to be a factor in the quarterback battle this fall. But he's been dealing with a lingering injury and the recovery process has been a little more complicated than anticipated. As a result, Tuttle has yet to see the field for the Wolverines this fall.
Heading into the Week 6 matchup against Washington, Michigan fans are still wondering if Tuttle will ever be a part of the equation this fall - particularly with Michigan having one of the worst passing offenses in the nation. Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell addressed that question earlier this week.
“I’m not going to fully disclose on injuries, but Jack is progressing in a very, very good manner,” Campbell said. “He’s getting some reps here and there.”
That last part certainly doesn't sound like Tuttle is anywhere near being a factor on Saturdays, at least not on the field. Nearing the midway point of the season, it's hard to believe that the Wolverines would be willing to make another quarterback change this late in the game - particularly to a guy who hasn't been healthy enough to compete for at least half of the season.
Unless there's a dramatic shift in the current trajectory of things, Michigan's QB options will likely remain Alex Orji and Davis Warren for the 2024 season.
