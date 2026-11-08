The Morning After: Michigan Football's One Year Blunder

The Kyle Whittingham era is over.

It may not end on Sunday. It may not end at the end of the season. But Kyle Whittingham’s chance to be successful as Michigan’s head coach came and went on Saturday night as his Wolverines were embarrassed 15-6 at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans.

Whittingham fell to 0-2 in trophy games, and said with a small smile on his face that he did not believe there were any more trophy games left this season.

Normally, that would be an innocent mistake, or passed off as an attempt at a light hearted joke to temper some of the mood in the room.

With the way Whittingham has appeared in the dark about Michigan’s culture, it was another indictment of his lack of knowledge about just how big the job he has is.

A Broken Record

When Saturday’s game ended, Whittingham went to the podium and gave the same answers he’s given for nine weeks as his Wolverines have played uninspired football.

Uninspiring was even forgivable to some degree as the deodorant that was wins over bad Rutgers and Penn State teams.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines safety Chris Bracy (7) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality that faced Kyle Whittingham on Saturday night as his team lost 15-6 to a Michigan State team who had not won a conference game in 2026 was that his best chance at bowl eligibility went out the window.

The likelihood at this point is that Michigan will finish the season with the five wins they entered Saturday with.

With the way Michigan’s defense has played all season, that alone makes five wins unacceptable. Forget about how much talent was on Michigan’s offense to begin the season. Moral V

The offense does nothing well. They cannot run the ball. They cannot protect their quarterback. Their receivers are rarely open. When they do, it’s a 50-50 proposition if they finish the play with the ball in their hands.

Their running back rotation makes little sense as Bryson Kuzdzal, the team’s third string running back, was their leading rusher on Saturday night.

Their top two rushers coming into the game combined for 21 yards on eight carries. Most of those yards came in garbage time, as hard as that might be to believe.

When Whittingham walked to the podium after the game, however, no changes are on the horizon for his offense. Tommy Carr will be the starting quarterback, which really is irrelevant at this point. Carr has had some nice moments in his three starts, but the group around him sets him up to fail.

Bryce Underwood is an afterthought, which is another failure by the coaching staff on its own. Underwood was supposed to reach new heights with Beck as the highest paid offensive coordinator in the country.

Nothing Is Getting Better

Instead, the Wolverines’ offense has been bad all season. A poor performance early in the season against Western Michigan was waved off as an outlier.

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Instead, that has become the norm. Competence appears to be unachievable for this offense.

When asked about if a change would need to be made with his play caller, Whittingham punted.

“Not right now,” Whittingham said. “Not as I sit at this podium. But at some point you got to have results. It’s a results driven business and it’s a bottom line business. I’ll evaluate everything after the season and determine what the best course of action is, but not right here right now.”

Whittingham says he’ll evaluate at the end of the season as if he has not watched the offense play for nine weeks. Their best game of the season came last week against a hapless Rutgers’ defense that is ranked as one of the worst in college football.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck walks towards the field ahead of the game between Michigan and Indiana at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Oregon, Nebraska, and Oklahoma have all fired their offensive coordinator this season already.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.

Whittingham has stuck by Beck all season while pointing to his track record.

Whittingham has also made a bunch of empty promises that he and the rest of the coaching staff would get things fixed. He reiterated those same lines again on Saturday night as if he has them memorized.

With his team sitting at 5-4 and three big games remaining, the questions are changing about how high can Michigan reach this season, to how low can they sink. Would Whittingham lose the locker room? Will his players give up on the season? Will he?

“I’m not quitting on the season,” Whittingham said defiantly. “They’re hurt right now and that’s my job as a coach to rally them back up and get them ready to compete for these last three games.”

Shortly after saying he would not give up on the 2026 team, he started pointing to 2027. Whttingham was asked what made him so confident that he had the right people on the staff to get things fixed offensively.

“Because when you look down the road, the recruiting class that we’ve put together for the ’27 class, we feel really good about, Whittingham said. “WE got a portal season coming up in a month and a half, two months, and just continue to build the depth and the talent level, just continuing to add to what we got.”

The head coach is not giving up on 2026, but had no answers about fixing the 2026 offense. He was looking to 2027.

With the way his team has looked all season, Whittingham may not see the recruiting class he’s talking about.

That’s how low this season has sunk. Whittingham was supposed to be the man to fix a program that was reeling in the wake of Sherrone Moore’s dismissal. This job was supposed to revive him.

Nine weeks into the season, everything looks like one giant blunder. The team Whittingham left is undefeated and a top-3 team in the country. Michigan is 5-4 and hoping to simply reach bowl eligibility.

It's over.

The only question now is whether the powers that be at Michigan realize it before it’s too late.



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