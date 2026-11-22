The Michigan Wolverines won a game at home for the first time since October 17. That sounds like a fake stat, but it’s true. In that time, Michigan has played two other home games, and did not allow a touchdown in regulation for either of them.

Saturday’s game against UCLA looked like the Wolverine defense was going to suffer a similar fate in each of the aforementioned games.

Against Indiana, the Wolverine defense did everything they could to knock off the defending national champions at home.

They held the Hoosiers out of the endzone, but ultimately Michigan’s offense could not find their way to paydirt to seal what could have been a signature win.

Two weeks later, the Wolverines took on their in state rivals, the Michigan State Spartans. They surrendered five field goals, but never allowed the Spartans to cast their shadow inside of the goal line.

Michigan’s defense put together another yeoman’s effort on Saturday. For the first 59 minutes and 50 seconds, UCLA was held out of the end zone.

Their final offensive play of regulation, a gimmicky halfback pass was how they found the end zone.

Incredibly, Bob Chesney opted to kick an extra point and play for overtime, rather than go for two and the win on the road.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA tight end Josh Phifer (89) makes a catch against Michigan defensive back Chris Bracy (7) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps he was betting against Michigan’s offense, which certainly comes with good reasoning behind it. Michigan’s offense has not been good all season, and was not good on Saturday. They scored eight of their 18 points in overtime. Their lone touchdown came on a series after Ty Dieffenbach gifted them a fumble deep in UCLA territory.

Michigan’s defense needed some help from their offense to secure a signature win.

Those wins have been hard to come by all year.

What Could Have Been

It’s a wonder what Michigan’s season could have looked like with just a bad offense. A bad offense probably has the Wolverines knocking on the door of the playoff.

An average offense might have Michigan undefeated.

Save for last week’s debacle against Oregon, the Michigan defense has been lights out all season. They’ve taken on all challengers, and passed every test.

They simply have not been rewarded for their success.

Perhaps that is what made Saturday’s victory as cathartic as it was for this group. There is a level of frustration that certainly grows when an offense is unable to do anything of significance.

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Playing offense is easier than it has ever been. The rules are slanted more toward the offense than ever before.

A great defense is almost always underappreciated. In this case, a great defense is going to be wasted by this offense.

Michigan’s defense was good enough to win a conference championship and find their way into the playoff.

Their offense simply did not hold up their end of the bargain all season. Special teams is included in that as well. Michigan’s kicking game had taken a turn for the worse since the calendar turned to October. Trey Butkowski was benched for Jacob Baggett. Baggett’s first attempt at a field goal came against Michigan State, where he clanked one off the left upright from 26 yards out.

To say that Michigan fans had zero confidence in their kicker was probably overstating a fact.

Somehow, during Michigan’s three overtime possessions, they did just enough to reward a defense that continued to bow its neck in the face of adversity.

Yes, they got some help along the way. Madden Iamaleava’s ill-advised decision to not run for at least a first down in the second overtime session forced the Bruins to kick a field goal when they could have been playing for a win.

A Break

Sometimes, a good defense needs a break or two to fall their way.

Michigan was able to muster two field goals in the first two overtime sessions. Some clutch plays by holder Cam Brown, and kicker Jacob Baggett made a difference in each of the first two overtimes.

Brown held a poor snap for what was a field goal to tie the game at 13.

Michigan kicker Jacob Baggett (97) kicks off against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baggett made a 52-yard field goal after the offense went backwards in their second try to win the game.

The third overtime felt like do-or-die. Michigan’s defense made a stop as they swarmed Iamaleava to hold the Bruins out of the end zone.

One play later, Bryce Underwood threw a rocket into the waiting hands of Jalen Hoffman. Michigan had won.

What did a win like that show in an otherwise lost season?

"It shows that our guys have a lot of toughness,” Head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “That's our culture that we're trying to build and instill. That's something that's always been a lynch pin of programs I've been a part of. Physicality, toughness.”

Having an elite defense also helps. Finally, they got some help from their offense to get a result they deserved.



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