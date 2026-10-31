The Noise Surrounding Kyle Whittingham is Getting Louder

A new head coach brings new hope. That’s what Kyle Whittingham was supposed to bring with him when Sherrone Moore was let go in December.

Whittingham had a decorated resume and based on a meritocracy was the most qualified candidate of anyone that Michigan may have been interested in.

Optimism was high coming into the season. Michigan won nine games last year with all the dysfunction surrounding them, and a head coach who appeared more interested in extra curricular activities than coaching his team.

Whittingham was going to quell the drama, and bring some discipline on the field while inheriting a talented roster that included five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Through seven weeks, however, there have been plenty of missteps along the way.

Public Comments Do Him No Favors

Whittingham’s first public comments about the rivalry against Ohio State did not do him any favors.

From there, Whittingham has devalued a trophy game against Minnesota, and has made a series of troubling public comments including continuing to defend Jason Beck despite running an offense that is worse by any statistical measure than it was a season ago.

The worst of Whittingham’s comments came after Michigan’s 13-6 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan was unable to score a touchdown in a game their defense was lights out, and they puked away an opportunity to score a signature win to turn their season around.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay of quarterback Bryce Underwood’s interception by Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the game was over, Whittingham sought a moral victory.

“If that’s a number six team in the country, then we’re a pretty good football team even though we’re sitting at 4-3,” Whittingham said.

We’ve gone over this a bunch, but Michigan proudly presents itself as a team that bows to no man and no program.

Whittingham’s comments make it seem like he was just happy to be along for the ride.

The further we get into the Whittingham era, the more it seems like he does not fully understand how big the job he holds is. There are, however, some prominent voices surrounding the Michigan program who are starting to take notice.

Devin Gardner has had plenty to say about the hire of Whittingham since he was brought to Michigan. Gardner was not in favor, and has started to speak out more. We covered some of his comments and the issues that he has had with Whittingham.

“I’m not surprised. What have we seen from Coach Whittingham?” Gardner said. “The devaluing of the rivalry against Ohio State. That’s just a fact, it’s not that important. It’s important but is it? I don’t hate them. I saw some comments about the jug how it’s not that big of a deal kind of. That’s not something you say. I don’t know if it’s just I’m a little older and I don’t care about winning the press conference. Or I’m a little older and I don’t care that what I say has an impact because I’m dealing with 18, 19, to 22 (year olds). Because now if you’re 18, 19, 22, you’re thinking ‘yeah we are pretty good’.”

Gardner’s co-host Jake Butt has made his round sand been more pointed in his criticism as well.

There have been other outlets starting to speculate as to whether Whittingham could be one-and-done in Ann Arbor, citing some industry sources.

The worst point for Whittingham and Jason Beck, however, comes from a former Michigan captain.

Jon Jansen has been around the program. He’s in the building. He is the color commentator for the Michigan radio broadcast.

Jon Jansen speaks during the Alumni Territory National Championship Pep Rally at Rice University's Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s become the voice of the Michigan football program.

Jansen had very pointed commentary surrounding Whittingham’s defense of Beck.

"It would not be an overreaction if this happened," Jansen said about Whittingham potentially replacing Beck on the radio last week. "I think the moment has passed. If you're going to do it, you're going to do it like Oregon did. But you have to be able — you inherit a certain talent and skill set by your offensive line, by your running backs, by your quarterbacks. And if you refuse to call plays that they are good at, then I don't know what you're doing. I really don't."

That’s very pointed criticism from someone who cares deeply about the program.

There's a Difference

There’s a difference as well. There are writers who cover the team who feel strongly about Whittingham and Beck. There are frustrated fans who are tired of losing that are very vocal about those feelings.

Criticism from those entities is expected.

Someone who is around the program as often as Jansen is? You can bet he’s not the only influential voice who feels the way he does about the coaching staff.

It feels like the conversation around Whittingham is starting to shift from thinking he can lead this team into the future, to someone who they have buyer’s remorse over.

That conversation is only going to get louder the more the team continues to struggle.

Lose to Rutgers on Saturday? Things can get ugly in a hurry.



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