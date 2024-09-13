The University of Michigan mourns loss of 'secret weapon' Greg Harden
The University of Michigan community is mourning the loss of Greg Harden, who passed away following complications during a medical procedure this week. On Friday, U-M released several statements from those who were impact by Harden during their Michigan careers, including Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, and J.J. McCarthy.
Greg Harden, Man Who Positively touched So Many Lives, Passes Away
Long-time University of Michigan Administrator Greg Harden, best known as the mental coach for thousands of student-athletes who competed for the university and countless others around the world, has passed away after complications from surgery. During his time at Michigan, Harden became known in many circles as the school’s “Secret Weapon” for his work behind the scenes helping Wolverine athletes achieve peak performance.
Harden has spent the better part of five-plus decades as a life coach, motivational speaker, executive consultant, and social worker. Harden had retired from full-time service as Associate Athletic Director and Director of Athletic Counseling for Michigan Athletics (1986-2020) but continued to work with athletes and teams at Michigan to this day. Harden also spent the past three seasons working with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization as their peak performance coach.
Greg described his work in the following manner: “My real obsession is to convince an individual that they must determine for themselves what sort of man, what sort of woman they want to be. The goal is to make people experts on themselves.”
He worked with thousands of Michigan student-athletes during his career, including Desmond Howard, J.J. McCarthy, Tom Brady, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard and Olympians Emily Brunemann and Jeff Porter, as well as Michael Phelps. Harden specialized as a mental coach for athletes, coaches, university personnel, executives, and others on the world's biggest stages. That he maintained close personal relationships with so many, even decades after their competitive or working days had ended, reflects the enormous impact of his work on their performance and lives.
At Michigan, Harden was instrumental in the design and implementation of student-athlete and staff development strategies. His collaborative style and efforts helped to strengthen the athletic department's connection with the larger university community.
He started his affiliation with the U-M Athletic Department in 1986 when hall of fame coach Bo Schembechler hired Harden as a staff consultant and student-athlete personal development program counselor.
Harden was President of Power One Performance, Inc. providing performance coaching to corporate executives, professional athletes, and community leaders. He was President of Unlimited Access Educational Services (UAES), a non-profit organization. Harden has also served as Senior Vice President of Associated Consultation and Training, Inc. (ACT) and Executive Director of Leaders in Prevention.
A Detroit native and graduate of Southwestern High School, Harden received both his BGS and master's degrees from the University of Michigan. He published his first book in 2023, Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive. The book debuted at #1 on all of Amazon and became a bestseller on the New York Times list.
He is survived by his wife Shelia, three adult children - Brian, Victor and Olivia - and his sister, Lynette. Harden was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn, and father, Cyrus.
The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers but they ask that you grant them some privacy as they deal with the loss of their loved one. In the future, they look forward to celebrating Greg’s life with many who were blessed to know him.
Following are comments from some of the many individuals who Greg impacted during his career:
There is no one better than Greg Harden and we are devastated as a Michigan family by this news. Greg has positively impacted the lives of so many student-athletes, coaches, and staff at Michigan. He made an unbelievable impact on my life. I am grateful and lucky to have had him in my life for the past 40 years. I will be forever indebted to Greg for all that he did to help shape me into the person that I am today.
-Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics
Greg Harden was an institution builder. Well beyond our athletic department, I can say that our great university wouldn’t be what it is today were it not for our good fortune to have Greg as part of our community. What is even more special is that he helped build our institution through true empathy and love for thousands. Famous athletes, coaches, athletic directors and administrators have all been touched by his genuine caring and support - in both good times and bad. Greg was one of the first people I ever met at the University, and I knew instantly that he really cared about me as an individual and made it clear that he would be there for me if he could ever be of support. All of us will miss him greatly. But we will honor him by emulating his example of what it means to be a Michigan Wolverine.
-Santa J. Ono, University of Michigan President
There are no words I can form right now that can adequately express the profound loss I am feeling. I was just 18 years old when I met Greg Harden after arriving at the University of Michigan. Greg was everything you could ever want in a friend, mentor and confidante. His guidance helped change the trajectory of my life and our friendship spanned nearly four decades.
Over the years, he positively impacted the lives of countless other student-athletes and their families. Greg brought wisdom, joy and his calming nature to every encounter. His presence will be missed by all of us.
Although my family and I are heartbroken, we hold on to the lessons, guidance and memories that will forever be Greg’s legacy. We are blessed beyond measure to have had him in our lives.
-Desmond Howard, Michigan Football (1988-91); ESPN College GameDay Analyst
I’m so sad to hear the news of Greg‘s passing. I’m heartbroken as he was a dear friend and mentor. There are so many beautiful qualities Greg had that endeared him to so many people over his years at Michigan. He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me. He will be truly missed
-Tom Brady, Michigan Football (1995-99); 7-Time Super Bowl Champion
To OG,
I can’t even begin to describe the gut wrenching feelings that I am experiencing right now. The intensity of this pain is so immense only due to the impact that you have had on my life. You gave me the courage and belief as we fought hand and hand against the demons that I’ve spent my entire life fighting. You have inspired me by your ability to unconditionally love everyone and everything. No matter how big or small, how significant or insignificant. You inspired me to seek the truth about who I really am, why I am the way I am, and lifting the veil of my limitless potential. Showing me what true freedom feels like as you assisted me in my escape from the cage within my mind. But, most importantly, you told me the things that my ego did not want to hear. Always guiding me to the places within myself that I did not want to confront. Your timeless wisdom, omnipresent sense of humor, and genuine authenticity left lasting impressions on so many hearts that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. Especially mine. I am not the person I am today without you, G. Thank you, for everything. Love you man.
Sincerely, 9
-J.J. McCarthy, Michigan Football (2021-23); Minnesota Vikings
To me personally, he was more than a friend. Greg was a mentor, confidant and a big brother who would tell us what we needed to hear and guided us through any situation, big or small. He was an incredible human in every way and pushed us all to be great mentally.
-Sherrone Moore, Michigan Football Head Coach (2024-Present)
For nearly 30 years, Greg Harden played an active role in both my personal and professional development. He stood by my side, without question, during some of the most memorable moments of my life. As a high school and collegiate athlete, an emerging social work scholar, a new wife and mother, and what Greg coined a “work-alcoholic, committed to the game,” he mentored me with unwavering care and compassion every step of the way. Greg has been a source of support and guidance for many, and I am forever grateful for his presence in my life - my life is better because of him.
-Abigail (Rowe) Eiler, Women’s Water Polo (1999-03); Professor, University of Michigan, School of Social Work; Team Clinician, Detroit Lions
There are people who come into our lives where words are hard to find. Words to describe the meaning, impact, and love they mean to us because it is so immense that words just don’t feel worthy enough. Greg was that, he saw me at my highs and lows. He instilled a drive for excellence throughout my sport career and a passion to continue in his footsteps in a professional field. I am eternally grateful for Greg Harden.
-Emily (Brunemann) Klueh, Women’s Swimming & Diving (2005-10); Mental Health Program Manager, USA Swimming
There aren’t enough words to truly capture what Greg Harden—“G” to many of us—has meant. He was a beacon of light, always there when we needed him most. G saw potential in me that I couldn’t see in myself and dedicated himself to making me a better athlete, professional, and person. Despite my stubbornness, he kept guiding and challenging me to improve. Like a second father, he was someone I could always count on. I’m forever grateful for the privilege of having G in my life.
-Dr. Jeff Porter, Men’s Track and Field (2003-07); VP of Corporate Partnerships, Kansas City Current
The impact Greg Harden had on my life and so many other student athletes at the University of Michigan can’t be measured in wins or losses or in championships. It is measured by those he mentored who found success in competition, academics but most of all life. His impact flowed through those who have gone on to find their success outside of the University and have passed those lessons on to friends, family and coworkers. His leadership and influence have impacted nearly every industry, at every level, but at the core he was simply concerned about a single individual and the impact he could make on one life. I’m forever grateful one of those individuals was me.
-Jon Jansen, Michigan Football (1994-98); Michigan Athletics Radio and TV Analyst
Greg has been there for me and both my parents as athletes, but more importantly, as people. Through my family’s best and worst times, Greg was present with a comforting big smile on his face. My father, Corwin Brown, reminded me that, “Greg always put others first. He was more concerned with how you as an individual were doing,” and those statements are something I got to experience with Greg. He was a true Michigan man and demonstrated that to everyone he encountered.
-Jaedan Brown, Women’s Tennis (2020-24); Student Assistant Coach, Michigan Athletics
I’m so grateful for Greg and his incredible support, helping me face my fears and grow stronger in ways I hadn't imagined I was capable of. He had this amazing blend of being tough, when needed but always with a tender, understanding approach. What I’ll always remember is how, even during some of the most challenging times Greg guided me through, he could find a way to bring me a laugh or a smile. His ability to infuse positivity into difficult moments made a huge difference in my journey. I feel so fortunate to have had his guidance and care. Greg’s legacy of resilience and warmth continues to inspire me and I carry it with me every day.
-Stephanie Johnson, Women’s Field Hockey (1999-2003); NFL Senior Director of Marketing Strategy and Planning
My heart is shattered with the devastating passing of my mentor, dear friend, and second dad, Greg Harden. The world lost a magnificent and larger than life Michigan icon today. I can’t really fathom the thought of living the rest of my life without being able to call the one person who was always able to pick up the pieces of the parts of my life that felt broken, and put them back together. It’s impossible to summarize the impact Greg had on my life in a paragraph, but I will do my best.
Greg was one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. There are very few people in life as loyal, kind, giving, and infectiously entertaining as Greg was. He poured his heart into thousands of students, athletes, and celebrities alike without any expectation of gaining anything in return. He dedicated his entire life to making a difference and investing in the growth of the young impressionable minds that were lucky enough to meet him. His captivating presence and charisma captured the rooms he walked in. Greg’s gift to the world was his unwavering ability to help people see themselves fully, in full acceptance of their flaws and their gifts. His relentless approach made it impossible for his mentees to give up on themselves. I was lucky enough to experience his magical impact firsthand, after my freshman year of college volleyball in 2008, when I felt weak and struggled severely with my emotional and mental health. He took my broken spirit and my lost soul and helped me become whole again. He saw me before I saw myself. He believed in me before I ever believed in myself. He fought for me when I was discouraged and ran out of fight. He rooted for me when few others saw potential in me. He proudly held the image of my success before I ever could have believed it was possible for someone as “small” as me. He changed my life and saved my life at a very vulnerable age. Without Greg, I would not have made it through 4 years with Michigan Volleyball, I certainly would never have made it as a sports broadcaster, and I’m not confident on where my life would have ended up otherwise.
I firmly believe Greg was a guardian angel placed on my path, as he was for countless others, and I’m grateful to have been blessed by his guidance for the last 16 years of my life. I will never forget the many memories I shared with Greg, including the most recent one of celebrating a national championship with him… a fitting touch on his Michigan football legacy.
I will forever cherish the pages of “Greg Wisdom” notes I took in his office after my worst (and sometimes best) days. The blessing of his teachings and wisdom will live on in me forever and I hope to honor Greg’s legacy in paying it forward to others. I pray for his beautiful wife, Shelia, and the entire Harden family. Rest in peace, Greg, thank you for believing in me and loving me like a daughter from day one, you will be forever missed and never replaced.
-Michelle McMahon, Michigan Volleyball (2008-12); Sportscaster