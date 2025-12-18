Michigan president updates athletic department investigation, football coach search

The University of Michigan continues to navigate through busy times with the search of a new football coach taking place simultaneously with an investigation into the athletic department's overall culture and response to the Sherrone Moore scandal.

Interim President Domenico Grasso released a video statement on Wednesday reflecting on the events of the past week, which included the firing of Moore for what the school called an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Conducting the investigation into the Michigan athletic department is Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block. The law firm was commissioned earlier this year to investigate allegations related to Moore's illicit relationship and is the same firm that investigated the saga that led to the termination of former President Mark Schlissel.

"Colleagues and students, this past week has been a difficult one for the University of Michigan, and I want to provide you with an update on where the university stands in its response to former football coach Sherrone Moore’s actions," Grasso stated. "First and foremost, I want to underscore that the University of Michigan is committed to a campus culture of respect, integrity, and excellence. That is why we took decisive action last week to terminate the employment of Coach Moore, and we are continuing the investigation of Coach Moore’s actions to uncover any additional germane and material information and to assess whether there may be related misconduct by others, and we will not stop there."

"We have expanded the Jenner & Block assignment to include an independent evaluation of culture, conduct, and procedures throughout our athletics department. In parallel, we are committed to strengthening the functional capacity of our university-wide ethics, integrity, and compliance office within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel high-fives fans as he walks down the tunnel for warm up before the USC game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We encourage anyone with relevant information about either of these matters to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at, umconcerns@jenner.com. I know that there are a lot of questions, speculation and rumors, but we won’t be distracted by them. Our focus is strictly on uncovering the facts.

"It is my job, my duty to ensure the integrity of this investigation. We will take whatever steps are necessary to help ensure the conduct like this does not happen again. Make no mistake, we will leave no stone unturned and any further actions we take will be based on credible evidence and findings developed through a rigorous investigation.

If the university learns of information through this investigation or otherwise that warrants a termination of any employee, we will act swiftly, just as we did in the case of coach Moore. I ask that you keep an open mind and allow investigators to do their work and not make assumptions. I commit to doing the same.”

Grasso on the coaching search

Grasso continued his statement by touching on the search for a new football coach, adding that the university will hire an indvidual "of the highest moral character."

"Our university is built on achieving excellence, excellence in academics, research, patient care, service, and athletics,” said Grasso. “In that pursuit, we are guided by relentless commitment to integrity and the public good. As we conduct our search for our next head football coach, we intend to hire an individual who can and will instill that spirit and who will represent the highest values that our university holds dear.

"We will hire an individual who is of the highest moral character and who will serve as a role model and respected leader for the entire football program. And who will, with dignity and integrity be a fierce competitor. This is no doubt a challenging time for our community. I understand the anger and disillusionment that many in our community may be experiencing, but our core values and principles will be embodied in how we respond to these challenges and will reflect our character.

"This is Michigan. We will embrace this moment and use it as an opportunity to learn, grow, and improve. Forever Go Blue.”

Grasso was named interim president at Michigan in May of this year following the departure of former President Santa Ono.