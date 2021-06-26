Michigan State Makes Interesting Hire, Michigan Adds to 2022 Class, New Chapter in Dr. Robert Anderson Saga

Today we cover Michigan State's surprising hire, U-M's recent run of success on the recruiting trail and another player has come forward to share his story involving Dr. Robert Anderson.

In a surprising and impressive move, Mel Tucker and Michigan State has hired now former Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher. The move is surprising because Wilcher is a former Wolverine running back and has been a staple at Cass Tech for more than two decades. There have also been multiple reports over the years that he may end up at U-M in some capacity but instead, he's a Spartan.

In other news, Michigan has added five new commitments in the 2022 class in the month of June, including two on Friday afternoon.

Finally, another player has come forward to share his story about Dr. Robert Anderson. Former Michigan star Jarrod Bunch sat down with Mike Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated to paint the picture of what his time was like while in Ann Arbor. There are several mentions of Bo Schembechler, more examples of abuse by Anderson and further evidence that the problems at U-M were essentially common knowledge, widespread and either willingly or accidentally ignored.

We discuss all of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.