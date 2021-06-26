Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Michigan State Makes Interesting Hire, Michigan Adds to 2022 Class, New Chapter in Dr. Robert Anderson Saga

Today we cover Michigan State's surprising hire, U-M's recent run of success on the recruiting trail and another player has come forward to share his story involving Dr. Robert Anderson.
Author:
Publish date:

In a surprising and impressive move, Mel Tucker and Michigan State has hired now former Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher. The move is surprising because Wilcher is a former Wolverine running back and has been a staple at Cass Tech for more than two decades. There have also been multiple reports over the years that he may end up at U-M in some capacity but instead, he's a Spartan.

In other news, Michigan has added five new commitments in the 2022 class in the month of June, including two on Friday afternoon. 

Finally, another player has come forward to share his story about Dr. Robert Anderson. Former Michigan star Jarrod Bunch sat down with Mike Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated to paint the picture of what his time was like while in Ann Arbor. There are several mentions of Bo Schembechler, more examples of abuse by Anderson and further evidence that the problems at U-M were essentially common knowledge, widespread and either willingly or accidentally ignored.

We discuss all of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

thomas wilcher
Football

Michigan State Makes Interesting Hire, Michigan Adds to 2022 Class, New Chapter in Dr. Robert Anderson Saga

Alessandro Lorenzetti
Recruiting

Michigan Football Adds Another Commitment To The 2022 Class

Kevonte Henry
Recruiting

Another One: Michigan Football Adds To Its 2022 Class

jarrod bunch bo schemebechler
Football

Former Michigan Star Jarrod Bunch Tells His Story, Talks Bo Schembechler and Robert Anderson

juwan howard
Basketball

Michigan To Clash With Former National Championship Opponent

aidan hutchinson
Football

Michigan Football: Five Players That Have The Most To Prove In 2021

jayden denegal
Football

Michigan has its 2022 Quarterback, The Dr. Robert Anderson Saga's Latest Chapter

jayden denegal
Recruiting

Michigan Has Its Quarterback in the 2022 Cycle