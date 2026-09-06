Some Major Concerns Facing Michigan Football at Halftime vs. Western Michigan

Michigan football had the ball to start the game and the Wolverines went right down the field like a thing of beauty.

Bryce Underwood was flawless, JJ Buchanan was sensational, and Jordan Marshall made some nice moves. The Wolverines' offensive line beefed up at the goal line and Underwood jumped into the end zone to go up 7-0.

But that was it. That was the fireworks. The Wolverines' defense has played well in the first half. Dom Nichols has dominated the game, but the offensive woes that hindered Michigan last season have reared their ugly head.

Michigan can't seem to run the football

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The Wolverines have run the football well since Jim Harbaugh came to town. That didn't change under Sherrone Moore and that shouldn't change under Kyle Whittingham. Jason Beck has had the No. 2 rushing offense in each of the last two seasons, so this bullet point is likely an overreaction, but it's concerning.

At halftime, up 7-6, Michigan has rushed for 46 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. The offensive line is getting zero push, behind what is supposed to be a veteran group. Jim Harding came to Michigan to shore up the O-line and while pass protection has been better than the run blocking, holes aren't being spread open for the running backs.

Jordan Marshall has 20 yards on eight carries and Savion Hiter has eight yards on three carries.

Michigan has to figure out the rushing attack to take pressure off of Bryce Underwood, and if the Wolverines can't run against Western Michigan....

Bryce Underwood is back to his old habits

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Entering Week 1, Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck praised Underwood for how well he has picked up the offense and fixed his old habits. And that was on full display on the first drive. It looked like a completely different QB, but that was it.

Underwood has made a pair of errant passes. He tried to do too much on the second drive, throwing an INT when trying to find Andrew Marsh, but it was overturned as the WMU defender was out of bounds.

And then on the next drive, Underwood stared down JJ Buchanan and he should've been picked off, but WMU didn't get the ball. And he found his feet shuffling in the pocket when trying to make routine throws.

On Michigan's final possession with less than one minute, Underwood tossed an INT, another poor decision.

The Wolverines have a lead at halftime, but it's not pretty, and Kyle Whittingham has to find a spark when Michigan comes out for the second half.

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