Michigan Football Studs and Duds From Thrilling Week 1 Win Over Western Michigan

This was supposed to be a tune up game. It certainly looked like it was going to be one after Michigan’s first series of the game resulted in the Wolverines marching down the field for a touchdown.

An early 7-0 lead was accompanied by Bryce Underwood finding both of his top receivers as they made their way down the field for the opening score.

That was nearly Michigan’s final highlight of the night. If that sounds like an exaggeration, it isn’t.

Michigan would not score until the final play of the night. They were out-manned, out-muscled, and outclassed by a Western Michigan team that turned out to be much more than a tune-up opponent. were out-manned, out muscled, and outclassed by a Western Michigan team that turned out to be much more than a tuneup opponent.

When you nearly suffer an all-time upset the way Michigan did on Saturday night, there are no winners. There are no studs. There are no silver linings.

Unless, of course, there is some good fortune with the clock and a miracle on tap.

Stud

WR JJ Buchanan

Before the last play of Saturday’s game, this list was going to be empty. There are no studs to be found in a game like the one it looked like Michigan was about to finish off Saturday night.

However, when you snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, there is one player who earns the title of hero for the night.

Transfer receiver JJ Buchanan was the name on the mind of all the coaches and players during fall camp.

Through one night, he looked like Michigan’s top receiving target before the final play of the game took place.

Buchanan was set to finish the night with five catches for 80 yards. That’s a solid night at the office for anyone.

Of course, we now know that’s not how his night finished. Buchanan was on the receiving end of Bryce Underwood’s desperation Hail Mary after Michigan was given an extra play.

Saturday’s game is still embarrassing when you consider everything. Buchanan saved the 2026 team from infamy.

HAIL MARY MIRACLE!



Michigan wins it on the FINAL PLAY OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/rSAyXj9azh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 6, 2026

Duds

QB Bryce Underwood

The 2026 season is going to make or break on the shoulders of Bryce Underwood. If Saturday night was an indication for the rest of the season, it’s already broken.

Underwood looked like a new man on the opening series of the game. He was calm and composed in the pocket. He was composed under chaos, including a big play to JJ Buchanan on the first series of the game.

After the first series ended, Underwood looked a lot like the quarterback who was lost for the vast majority of the 2025 season.

Sure, there are moments where his talent shines through. Otherwise, he still looks like someone battling the same flaws that affected him as a freshman.

The footwork was shoddy, including a missed potential third-down conversion to Savion Hiter in the first half.

The decision making was questionable. Underwood only officially threw one interception, but easily could have thrown at least two more.

He was 5-5 on the first series of the game.

Before his second Hail Mary, he was 11-21 for 123 yards. For those that are good at math, that means he was 6-16 for the rest of the game, and his first last ditch Hail Mary sailed through the end zone and never truly had a chance to be caught in the field of play. Some good fortune with the clock saved the Wolverines and their quarterback from further embarrassment.

The schedule does not get any easier from here. Michigan plays Oklahoma in a week. As of now, it’s hard to give any reasons for optimism.

The Offensive Line

We’ll get to the backfield in a minute, but the offensive line was supposed to be a strength of this Michigan team. There has been some buzz that this group was going to have a chance to challenge for the Joe Moore Award.

They’ve got some work to do if that’s going to be their fate at the end of the season, because they were bullied by Western Michigan’s front Saturday night. Bryce Underwood was operating from muddy pockets. The run game had little-to-no traction throughout the night. They rotated guards on every series, and none of them appeared to establish themselves.

They’ll need Jim Harding to have his best week of coaching leading into Saturday’s showdown with Oklahoma.

Jordan Marshall/Savion Hiter

Michigan’s backfield is supposed to be one of the strengths of their team. It was anything but in their 2026 debut. Jordan Marshall looked like he was pressing in his second half carries. Hiter did not have much room to roam either.

Michigan’s leading rusher Saturday night was Bryce Underwood. The hope was if that were to happen, it would be as a supplement to what Marshall and Hiter were doing.

Instead, this group was a dud in its debut.

Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham’s team looked lifeless through most of his debut. They were out muscled and out classed by a Western Michigan team who did not have much business keeping the game as close as it did, let alone having a legitimate chance to win it.

His team’s offense looked like one searching for an identity, which led to a tired defense during the second half.

The most egregious decision was made late in the third quarter with Michigan facing a fourth-and-4 in plus territory.

Whittingham, with his team winning 7-6 had a chance to step on the throat of what was supposed to be an inferior opponent.

Instead, he chose to punt and play field position.

Michigan’s defense was bludgeoned for a 20-play drive that led to Western Michigan’s go-ahead field goal.

That could have been avoided had the coach showed some courage in his first major test as the head man in Ann Arbor.

Storming The Field

Yes, I know how the game ended. Yes, I know it was in exhilarating fashion. Still, there has to be some understanding of what happened on the field Saturday night.

Storming the field should be reserved for wins over Ohio State, or championships. Nothing less.



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