Michigan Football Announces Starting LBs — What It Means for Wolverines' Defense

Kyle Whittingham might not release a depth chart, but that doesn't mean we won't learn who is starting on Saturday night for the Wolverines.

It was first revealed by Whittingham himself that Channing Goodwin earned the WR3 job over both Jaime Ffrench and Salesi Moa. And on Wednesday, defensive coordinator Jay Hill revealed who the Wolverines' starting linebackers would be.

Hill named three starters for Saturday against the Broncos. Nathaniel Staehling, Troy Bowles, and Chase Taylor will draw the start. But Hill expects to see all three of Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Aisea Moa, and Max Alford to play as well.

Thoughts on Michigan's starting linebackers

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Jay Hill recently said that his defense would have three linebackers on the field most of the time. But that doesn't mean it will always be three traditional linebackers. He named Bowles, Taylor, and Staehling as starters, but there will be times when two of them are on the field, with an edge rusher who will play a hybrid role.

But the players themselves don't come as a surprise. Entering fall camp, Staehling appeared to be behind the eight ball. He didn't play in spring, but he was one of the top linebackers on Michigan's portal list for a reason.

He quickly became a fall camp standout and Whittingham said we were going to see a lot of him on Saturday. As for Bowles, he also had a good fall camp, and he's the returning veteran of the group. Taylor was labeled a rising star, and he is someone the coaches like because of his versatility and the speed he brings to the room.

What it means for Owusu-Boateng

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It's now the second year in a row the highly touted linebacker begins the season as a backup. Last year, it wasn't a surprise.

Owusu-Boateng was behind Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann, and Cole Sullivan. But this season, Owusu-Boateng entered the season with high expectations, such as being named an All-American, but now he's got to find a path to playing time.

He had the choice to go to almost any program in the country last season, but opted to sign with Michigan. Either Owusu-Boateng didn't pick up Jay Hill's defense, or he's behind the eight ball. But one thing that is for certain is that he has all the talent, it's just putting it together.

The second-year linebacker will need to impress when he sees the field this season, or he could be pressed for playing time.

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