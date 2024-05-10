Three Things: Donovan Edwards Needs To ________ In 2024
Michigan senior running back Donovan Edwards is going to be a HUGE part of what the Wolverines do on offense this year and it needs to show up in many ways. It needs to show up on the scoreboard, in the stat book and in the locker room, on the practice field and
1. Donovan Edwards Needs To Score 15 Touchdowns In 2024
Edwards is very clearly RB1 for Michigan heading into the 2024 season and he's a true talent and weapon in all aspects of any offense. He can carry the ball 25 times if you need him to or he can be targeted as a receiver 10+ times. As a senior, he needs to get the ball A LOT, which hopefully will resulte in frequent trips to the end zone. Edwards had nine scores in 2022, which is his high-water mark, which is what led many to believe that he'd blow up last year. He didn't, which is why he has to in 2024. Edwards did not have a receiving touchdown last year, which is simply unacceptable. He needs to be in at least 12 rushing/three receiving touchdown territory in order for his production to match his talent and potential.
2. Donovan Edwards Needs To Record At Least 45 Receptions In 2024
Part of the scoring 15+ touchdowns for Edwards needs to come as a receiver. He's so good at getting open, catching the ball and making people miss in the open field that it simply has to be a big part of his game this fall. Last year, he had 30 receptions but he never found the end zone through the air, which is almost criminal. He had two receiving touchdowns in 2022 and one as a true freshman in his huge breakout game against Maryland. Overall, he just needs to be a big part of the passing game for Michigan in 2024. The receiver room is a bit thin and unproven as is the current crop of quarterbacks. A back who is special as a pass catcher can be a quarterback's best friend — that could be Donovan Edwards.
3. Donovan Edwards Needs To Lead In 2024
Edwards has the kind of personality that other players are drawn to. He's got that big bright smile, a ton of charisma, he works extremely hard and he's poised to be one of Michigan's best overall players. That automatically puts him in a leadership role and he does seem ready to embrace it. It's not that he didn't do the right thing in that arena before, but with guys like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and the entire offensive line gone, it falls on him in a major way now that he's a senior.