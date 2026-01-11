Michigan lands former top WR to pair with Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh

After being able to retain Bryce Underwood, the next phase of the plan was to find him some reliable playmakers. Last year, freshman Andrew Marsh emerged as a go-to target, and the Wolverines also had Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley. But with McCulley leaving and TE Marlin Klein heading to the NFL Draft, the Wolverines needed to add more bodies to the room.

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan added a potential major threat to its WR corps. The Wolverines added former Texas WR Jaime Ffrench.

Ffrench will come to Ann Arbor with four years of eligibility remaining after he redshirted this past season in Austin.

Ffrench's talent is off the chart

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

While he didn't get to see a ton of playing time in 2025, Ffrench was one of the top players in the 2025 cycle. According to the Composite, the 6-foot-1 WR was ranked as the No. 44 player in the nation and the No. 9 WR.

The Jacksonville (FL) prospect is good friends with both Andrew Marsh and Bryce Underwood. He was on campus this weekend and before he left Michigan -- he committed to the Wolverines to play alongside both star players.

Here was 247Sports' scouting report on Ffrench heading into college:

"Well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack. Owns good size and somehow plays bigger than he measures as he’s rarely disturbed by press and frequently the one in control at the catch point. Blessed with larger hands that are almost automatic when he’s open, although he has fallen victim to a few concentration drops over the years.

"Might lack a true turbo, but can create separation by varying speeds as he gets vertical and has the initial burst to get away from the first defender. Impressive play strength also allows him to power through would-be tacklers and steal yardage. Has proven to be extremely effective in the red zone both in pads and on the camp circuit as he’s quick to plant and turn on both stop routes and back-shoulder fades.

"Overall, should be viewed as an advanced pass catcher that is rather polished for his age. Has experience lining up on both the inside and the outside and could likely do the same thing on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays if he keeps progressing. Projects as a potential multi-year impact player at the Power Four level that can handle a high volume of targets and more importantly, score touchdowns."