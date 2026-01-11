Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder announces NFL Draft decision

After Michigan lost Ernest Hausmann to graduation, Cole Sullivan transferred to Oklahoma, and all eyes were on Jimmy Rolder to see what he was going to do. Rolder had been linked to the NFL Draft, but there was a chance he could come back to Michigan for one more season and lead the Wolverines' LB corps. However, Rolder revealed on X on Sunday that he would be heading to the NFL.

"This journey has been anything but certain. There were highs, lows, doubts, growth, and moments that tested me -- but every step shaped who I am today.

"First and foremost, I give all glory to God. Without His guidance, strength, and grace, none of this would be possible.

"To the University of Michigan -- thank you for four unforgettable years. Wearing the winged helmet, representing this program, and being part of something bigger than myself has been an honor I'll carry forever. The ups and downs, the lessons, the brotherhood -- I'm grateful for it all.

"To my family and friends, thank you for standing with me through uncertainty and growth, and for always reminding me who I am. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me, trusting me, and helping me grow as both a player and a man.

"After much prayer, reflection, and careful consideration, I've made the decision to take the next step in my journey and officially declare for the NFL Draft," Rolder wrote on X.

Rolder's career at Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jimmy Rolder came to Michigan in 2022 and his talent was undeniable. He saw action in 12 games as a true freshman, but injuries would hinder him the next couple of years. In 2025, Rolder was one of the key players on the Wolverines' defense and once Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to edge, both Rolder and Cole Sullivan were great.

Rolder was named as an All-Big Ten Second-Team this year. Rolder led the Michigan defense with 73 tackles this season, and he added seven TFLs, two sacks, and one interception to his resume.

The Illinois native will now head to the draft, where he is projected as a mid-round pick.

With Rolder leaving, Michigan will rely on Troy Bowles, Nate Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor. But the Wolverines are currently predicted to land Cal LB Cade Uluave, who was a top tackler on the team.