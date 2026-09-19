1 Major Issue, 1 Positive Note in Michigan Football's First Half vs. UTEP

After a thrilling 17-10 win over Oklahoma in Week 2, the Wolverines are back in Ann Arbor and Michigan is hosting UTEP for the first time in program's history. Much like Week 1, Michigan entered the game as a massive favorite, but self-inflicted wounds has the game much closer.

Michigan entered halftime up 17-14 after scoring 10 unanswered points. Here is one major issue with Michigan after the first 30 minutes, and one bright area.

Fumble woes

Bryce Underwood has played much better in both Week 2 and Week 3 compared to what he looked like in the win over Western Michigan, but there are still glaring errors and it starts with protecting the football.

The Wolverines' opening drive was stalled after a nice looking drive, due to Underwood coughing up the football. It marked his first fumble of the game, but it was his fifth in nine quarters of action this season.

Underwood has had issues not being able to keep the ball protected when running and taking a hit, and with Big Ten play starting next weekend, this has to improve, and quickly.

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It didn't end up mattering, but Jordan Marshall let the ball loose on Michigan's third drive, which could've been a scoop-and-score for UTEP, but Marshall's touched the ground before the ball came out.

But what did hurt Michigan was on its fourth drive, Hiter coughed up the ball after getting hit on first down. Hiter fumbled the ball in Michigan's own territory, and the Miners would score a TD on the very next play to give UTEP a 14-7 lead

Michigan got Andrew Marsh involved early

Getting WR Andrew Marsh rolling was a top priority for Michigan and the Wolverines made sure to do so early on. The first two plays of the game were passes to Marsh and when Michigan's offense was successful in the first half — Marsh was a major reason.

He had a sensational grab as Underwood was under duress; he found Marsh in one-on-one coverage on the left side of the field and Marsh went up and grabbed the ball and managed to get a toe in bounds. It helped propel the Wolverines to score a TD on the drive — RB Savion Hiter scored his first TD of his career.

Marsh finished the first half with 8 catches for 68 yards.

Underwood has completed 14-of-17 passes on the day for 150 yards and if Michigan is going to win the second half, the Wolverines are going to need their offense to figure something out. Unfortunately, for Michigan fans, you're going to have to stay tuned for a game against UTEP.

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