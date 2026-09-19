4 Immediate Takeaways From Michigan Football's Blowout Win vs. UTEP

It was a tale of two halves for the Michigan Wolverines. Memories of Week 1's close game against Western Michigan resurfaced as the Wolverines found themselves down 14-7 late in the first half after two self-inflicted turnovers.

But Bryce Underwood found JJ Buchanan for a TD and the Wolverines kicked a FG to enter the half up 17-14 and Michigan came out with its hair on fire in the second half. It was total domination by the Wolverines and Michigan would end up winning the game against UTEP, 52-17.

Michigan is now 3-0 and will look toward Iowa next week. Here are four immediate reactions.

Turnovers are going to define this team

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Ultimately, Michigan did exactly what it was supposed to do against UTEP and dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides. The Wolverines' defense wasn't put in great situations and blew an assignment to giftwrap the Miners their first TD of the game, but the defense came to play once again.

It's fine to rely on the defense, but Michigan's offense put itself in a bind once again. Week 1 was in the back of Wolverine fans' minds once Michigan turned the ball over twice in the first half and found the Wolverines down 14-7.

But Bryce Underwood and Co. turned things around and the offense clicked in the final two possessions of the first half and in the second half.

And if it wasn't for two fumbles, this game likely would've never been close. Underwood fumbled on Michigan's opening possession and Savion Hiter fumbled in the Wolverines' own territory, which gave UTEP the lead. Jordan Marshall also fumbled, but his body touched the ground before the ball came out.

Underwood had five fumbles in the first nine quarters this season and Michigan has to take better care of the ball or these mistakes are going to cost the Wolverines a game.

Michigan has a good edge rusher problem

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If it's possible for one team to have too many good edge rushers, then it's Michigan. The Wolverines are loaded at edge. Both John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols are stars and it feels like Michigan doesn't miss much of a beat when they have to rotate.

Cameron Brandt can play — he slid inside and played some tackle against UTEP — and then you have the younger guys with speed. Nate Marshall, Benny Patterson, Carter Meadows, and Tariq Boney all came into the game and made an impact.

All of this is to say that Boney, who was a three-star prospect, looks incredible. Not sure how he sees more snaps with the older players in front of him, who are really good, but it's going to be impossible for Michigan to keep him off the field. All Boney does is make plays.

Bryce Underwood continues to look better throwing the ball

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Bryce Underwood, as we talked about above, has to take better care of the football and not turn it over, but he continues to look better. There was big progression from Week 1 to Week 2, and even more so this weekend.

Clearly, playing a weaker opponent helps, but Underwood needed a game like this going into Big Ten play. He wasn't as much of a factor on the ground with his legs, but Underwood was very efficient throwing the football.

Underwood did what the defense told him; he showcased his ability to layer throws, went through progressions, and was accurate. Throwing for 223 yards and two TDs, in three quarters of action, you couldn't have asked for much more.

Great time to get Andrew Marsh going

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Andrew Marsh came into the game against UTEP with five catches for 28 yards and Kyle Whittingham said earlier in the week that Michigan wanted to get him involved early and often. And that's what Jason Beck did. The very first two plays of the game were short passes to Marsh to get him into rhythm.

And it never stopped. The Marsh from 2025 showed out and both he and JJ Buchanan had massive games for the Wolverines. Marsh had 10 catches for 105 yards and one TD.

With Big Ten play starting next week, Michigan needed Marsh to have the confidence entering a pivotal stretch. He was Underwood's top target last season and it was great to see it rekindle.

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