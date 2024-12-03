Tom Brady clowns Ryan Day, Ohio State for offensive strategy vs. Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady has weighed in on the Wolverines' 13-10 upset over Ohio State this past weekend, and it was fairly unkind to Buckeye head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Making an appearance on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, Brady clowned Ohio State's offensive strategy against the Wolverines.
"I may as well been out there playing receiver for Ohio State," Brady told Cowherd. "I can't run, I couldn't catch but it doesn't matter if you don't throw me the ball just like they didn't throw a lot of their best players the ball in the second half."
Brady said Ohio State "had a great 7-on-7 team", but praised Michigan for its toughness and dedication to running the football. The Wolverines stuck to their identity, while the Buckeyes tried to make a point by challenging U-M's areas of strength rather than leaning into their own strength — playing on the edge.
"Whenever we got to big game, lets say the Super Bowl, you'd say, 'There's 70 plays left in the game, in our season. Six months of work, seven months of work is going to come down to 70 plays. What do we want those 70 plays to look like?'," Brady said, before noting a team could have hundreds of playcall options. "Why don't we just dial it down and dial it back to the only the specific ones where our best players are going to touch the ball? Doing the best things that they do, and we're going to go out like that.
"If we lose, we lose. If we win, great. But we're not going to lose doing things that we don't do well. And I think that the coaches — Coach Belichick would always say, 'Coaches lose games and players win games'. And he didn't mean to say that coaches are not valueable. Coaches need to put their players in a position to win."
For the fourth straight year, Michigan's coaching staff put their players in a position to win the most important game of the season. Meanwhile, Ohio State's staff fell short — again.
