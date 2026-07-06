Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 23 Evan Link Brings Steady Veteran Presence to Offensive Line

We've already covered the #25 and #24 players so far in this series, with the selections being tight end Zack Marshall and edge rusher Carter Meadows. Up next on the list is Evan Link checking in at #23 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026.

Evan Link returns for Michigan in 2026 after already having played in 20 games on the offensive line. He's one of the more experienced members of Michigan's 2026 offensive line, and he's also showed some versatility by starting 11 games at right tackle in 2024, and six games at left tackle in 2025.

However; a position switch may be in order for him, as he appears to have a better chance to start for this year's team by moving inside to guard. Let's dive more into Evan Link and where he might fit into Michigan's offensive line plans for 2026 below.

Michigan left tackle Evan Link is taken off the field due to an injury during the first half against Washington | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 recap

After starting off his Wolverine career by starting 11 games at right tackle in 2024, Evan Link won the starting left tackle job out of fall camp last season and started the first six games at the position before going down with a season-ending injury. He looked pretty good in his time there despite not being considered a true left tackle by most talent evaluators coming out of high school.

Because he has experience at both sides now, he's viewed as a bit of a swing tackle positionally. I actually think his best position might be inside at guard, considering he typically is better at run blocking than pass blocking. He's a very strong player and has shown an ability to move defensive linemen off the ball, but has struggled at times with mobility outside in pass protection.

Why he's important for Michigan's 2026 success

It will be very interesting to see where new position coach Jim Harding slots him in along the offensive line. The only players penciled in as starters so far on Michigan's offensive line are center Jake Guarnera and right tackle Andrew Sprague. That leaves the left tackle, left guard, and right guard spots as the ones still up for grabs.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan Link so far has played mostly tackle in his Michigan career, so he will compete with Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola for the left tackle spot originally. Depending on who wins that position battle, he could compete with the other man left out in the left tackle position battle for the left and right guard positions along with Nathan Efobi, Zach Norton, and Avery Gach.

2026 Outlook

In my opinion, either Blake Frazier or Andrew Babalola appear more likely to start at left tackle for this Michigan team in 2026. Both of them have a little bit more mobility than Evan Link does, and for that reason I would project Evan Link to translate a little better inside at one of the guard positions. To me, he would be one of the favorites to start at either left or right guard, depending on who ends up winning the left tackle job.

I believe he has a pretty good chance to start at either left tackle or left guard for this Michigan team in 2026. He played pretty well at left tackle in 2025, but could also lose out to a more mobile player there in Blake Frazier or Andrew Babalola. I could also see him being their 6th offensive lineman and 1st one off the bench if someone goes down to an injury. Regardless of where he ultimately fits in, he will bring experience and versatility to the offensive line position group in 2026

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