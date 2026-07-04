Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 25 TE Zack Marshall to be Unlocked in New Offense

It's the beginning of July and we are going to start our new series — ranking the top-25 most important Michigan football players heading into the 2026 season. The staff of Michigan Wolverines on SI all cast a ballot and we took the consensus top 25 for this series.

At No. 25 is tight end Zack Marshall, who is looking to take on a starting role this season with Marlin Klein off to the NFL.

Marshall's 2025 recap

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In 2024, when Colston Loveland was in Ann Arbor, it was Loveland, Marlin Klein, and then-freshman Hogan Hansen as the primary three tight ends. When Loveland was banged up, it was Hansen who stepped up, and he looked like the real deal for Michigan.

But last season, Hansen struggled with injuries, and Klein was banged up some, paving the way for Zack Marshall to see extensive playing time. And Marshall capitalized.

Marshall was the fifth-leading receiver on the team, snagging 16 passes for 199 yards and one score. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the second-most efficient pass catcher on the team, with a 69.8 receiving grade. The Wolverines dropped 28 passes total, but Marshall didn't drop any and showed reliable hands.

Why Marshall is important for Michigan's 2026 success

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Zack Marshall was named Michigan's most-improved player on offense last season, and coming into the 2026 season, Marshall is looking to start for the Wolverines. Hogan Hansen will also play a pivotal role, but with Marshall proving himself as a reliable pass catcher, he's going to see targets.

And with Jason Beck at offensive coordinator, quarterback Bryce Underwood is going to have more options than ever. Before, receivers and tight ends weren't running to get open, but now, everyone is an option — including the tight ends.

"It's about getting open, playing a little bit of backyard football, having versatility in what you do, not just sitting in one place," Marshall said earlier this spring. "Like those kind of things are so different than a — some of the pro style offenses that you see, right? Like there's a lot of times in pro style offenses you're running to get covered. In this offense you're never running to get covered. You are trying to get open, you're ready to get the ball. All five eligibles can get the ball. And the quarterback, yeah, he can run that ball too."

At Utah in 2025, tight end Dallen Bentley was the Utes' second-leading pass catcher. While the wide receivers are going to see the lion's share of the work, Marshall and the tight ends are going to make their impact in the passing game, too.

One prediction for Marshall in 2026

Dallen Bentley, Utah's starting tight end, was tied for first with six receiving touchdowns last season. While Zack Marshall isn't going to lead the team, or even come in the top three, he should see some red-zone targets.

Look for Marshall to record three-plus receiving touchdowns this season under Jason Beck.