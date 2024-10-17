Trio of Michigan football defenders make Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinals
There were 16 defensive players who became Lott IMPACT quarterfinalists on Thursday and three of those came from Michigan.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham, cornerback Will Johnson, and Edge defender Josaiah Stewart were all named to the quarterfinal list.
The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Michigan has had three Lott IMPACT Trophy winners. Jabrill Peppers was the first in 2016, Aidan Hutchinson won the award in 2021, and Junior Colson won it last year in 2023.
Here is some information about all three, thanks to MGoBlue:
Josaiah Stewart
• Team Captain (2024)
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• One-year letterman (2023)• Has appeared in 20 games off the edge with five starts
Will Johnson:
• All-American (first team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 31 games with 21 starts at cornerback
Mason Graham:
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 33 games with 21 starts along the defensive line
