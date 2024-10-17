Michigan football opponent preview: Illinois
Michigan has won six straight against the Fighting Illini, but some of those wins came down to the wire. The last meeting between the two teams came back in 2022 when Michigan kicked a field goal with nine seconds on the clock to propel it to a 19-17 victory in Ann Arbor. The maize and blue might hold a dominant 72-23-2 lead over Illinois all-time, but 2024 could be a different ball game.
It's a rarity that both Michigan and Illinois are ranked at the same time, but that's what's going to happen when the two clash on Saturday in Illinois. The No. 24 Wolverines have dropped two games in this, while the No. 22 Illini have only lost one game and that was against Penn State in State College.
Michigan had a full week to work on its own issues and prepare for Illinois. What bodes well for the Wolverines is that the big weaknesses the Illini have is what the maize and blue are good at. Illinois has issues allowing teams to pressure Luke Altmyer and the Illini doesn't stop the run well. But Illinois' strength is throwing the football and that's one area the Wolverines have struggled with in six weeks.
Here are some stats to know and Illinois' players to focus on.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense:
Michigan - 23.5 PPG (102nd)
Illinois - 31 PPG (49th)
Scoring defense:
Michigan - 22.3 PPG (56th)
Illinois - 20 PPG (32nd)
Passing offense:
Michigan - 115 YPG (131st)
Illinois - 242.5 YPG (58th)
Passing defense:
Michigan - 259.8 YPG (111th)
Illinois - 197.3 YPG (43rd)
Rushing offense:
Michigan - 191.3 YPG (39th)
Illinois - 139.5 YPG (87th)
Rushing defense:
Michigan - 76.3 YPG (3rd)
Illinois - 149.1 YPG (77th)
Total offense:
Michigan - 306.3 YPG (119th)
Illinois - 382 YPG (76th)
Total defense:
Michigan - 336.2 YPG (44th)
Illinois - 346.5 YPG (59th)
Turnovers:
Michigan - 12
Illinois - 6
Turnovers gained:
Michigan - 8
Illinois - 10
Sacks Allowed:
Michigan - 8
Illinois - 19
Sacks:
Michigan - 17
Illinois - 14
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade:
Michigan - 91.1 (23rd)
Illinois - 86.1 (56th)
Offense:
Michigan - 72.5 (85th)
Illinois - 79.4 (37th)
Passing:
Michigan - 63.8 (100th)
Illinois - 77.6 (43rd)
Pass block:
Michigan - 57.3 (111th)
Illinois - 64.3 (93rd)
Running:
Michigan - 86.4 (16th)
Illinois - 79.9 (58th)
Run block:
Michigan - 66.4 (46th)
Illinois - 64.8 (58th)
Defense:
Michigan - 91.8 (5th)
Illinois - 71.5 (100th)
Run defense:
Michigan - 92.3 (4th)
Illinois - 61.3 (126th)
Pass rush:
Michigan - 90.6 (1st)
Illinois - 70.8 (50th)
Coverage:
Michigan - 80.9 (59th)
Illinois - 78.2 (71st)
Top Illinois players to know:
QB Luke Altmyer: The former Ole Miss quarterback has been one of the better quarterbacks in the conference so far this year. He is averaging nearly 240 yards per game through the air and has totaled 1.426 yards, 14 touchdown passes and just one interception. His worst game came at Penn State when he threw for 185 yards and his lone interception. The Nittany Lions were able to maintain pressure and that's something Michigan will need to do.
RB Josh McCray: Starting running back Kaden Feagin is unlikely to play against Michigan after missing the Purdue game last weekend, but Josh McCray has been around for a while and is a bruising back. With Feagin's success, McCray has 181 yards on the ground with three scores to go with it.
WR Pat Bryant: Bryant is one of two receivers Michigan will need to watch. He is Altmyer's favorite target and Bryant has seven touchdown catches. He also has a team-high 452 yards this season. At 6-foot-3, Almyer trusts Bryant to go up and highpoint the ball.
WR Zakhari Franklin: Franklin was a two-time 1,000-yard receiver with UTSA before he transferred to Ole Miss for the 2023 season. Now with Illinois, Franklin is showing why he was such a threat a few years ago. He has a team-high 28 catches and has 346 yards and one touchdown catch.
LB Dylan Rosiek: The starting LB is back after leading the team in tackles last year. He is currently second on the team with 35 tackles. He also has 3.5 TFLS and 1.5 sack to go along with being a tackling machine.
