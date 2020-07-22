SI All-American Candidate Tyler McLaurin Explains Michigan Pledge

Not long after taking an unofficial visit to Michigan over the offseason, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker and SI All-American candidate Tyler McLaurin knew that he wanted to play his college football at Michigan.

At the time of his commitment, McLaurin had a top group of Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa State, Nebraska and Texas Tech, but the 6-2, 220-pound prospect was blown away on his trip to Ann Arbor, which made his college decision that much easier.

“A lot of it came on my visit up there.,” McLaurin told Wolverine Digest. “When I went on the visit, it was such a family environment with me and my parents. When we really discussed it on the way home, it was nothing but positive reviews. We couldn't even think of anything to down Michigan at all. A lot of times when you go to a place, you figure out the ups and the downs, but when we went there were a lot more ups and pretty much no downs at all.”

After that trip, McLaurin really stressed the importance of in-person visits when it came to making his college decision. Unfortunately, prospects do not have the luxury of taking those visits at the moment due to the recruiting dead period, but during that time McLaurin was able to understand the benefits of a Michigan degree and not just the school's football program. This was a big selling point to the SI All-American candidate.

“A lot was education because my parents really harp on the fact that football comes to an end, so they really think about the big picture when things finalize,” McLaurin said. “Another part with that was my parents thought that Coach [Jim] Harbaugh really cares for the kids and that's one of the big things that they ask. They want to make sure they can trust him with me especially because I know how protective they are.”

Over the last couple months, McLaurin has kept in touch with his fellow commits in a class that now stands 20 prospects deep and ranks No. 6 in the country according to Rivals.com as one of the more complete classes.

“I've actually had a good amount of chance to talk to some of the other defensive players and some of the offensive guys that have committed, especially with some of the guys that are linebackers in this class,” McLaurin said.

Those future Wolverines have an active group chat, but that is just one aspect of what McLaurin is excited for when he finally arrives on campus as a Michigan student athlete.

“Besides coming out of that tunnel with 110,000 fans in the stadium, I can't wait to actually meet some of the people on campus,” McLaurin said. “I know a big part about college is really the connections that you make. That is going to be a huge help for the long run.”

And while McLaurin has worked to build relationships with the other Michigan commits, the two-sport athlete has also developed bonds with his future coaches. In particular, McLaurin says he talks with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary “at least twice a week,” and the topics covered include which position he will play at the next level.

“Really, we've talked a lot,” McLaurin said. “Not really specified on position yet, but I know with him and Coach Brown, we feel really like it's based off where I build up in the weight room The length is really what their big selling point is. My athletic ability and speed allows me to do a lot of different things, but it's really based off how big I get. That changes where I will end up lining up at.”

This fall, McLaurin is set to play inside linebacker for Bolingbrook, but he could shift outside at the college level depending on how he develops. Michigan has four linebacker commits at the moment (five if you include Kechaun Bennett as a Viper), so that group could shake out in a variety of ways.

