Report: Former Michigan Players To Hold Press Conference Outside Michigan Stadium

After two former players and Bo Schembechler's son [Matt] held a press conference last week detailing their abuse by former University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson, it appears that another press conference is set to take place on Wednesday - this time at Michigan Stadium.

According to a report published by David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, dozens of former University of Michigan football players will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning outside of Michigan Stadium.

The conference is scheduled to take place just days after Michigan Football play-by-play announcer, Jim Brandstatter, gave radio interviews over the weekend in which he referenced "woke culture" and seemed to take shots at some of the victims.

“One of the players who made the charges against him, Dan Kwiatkowski, was dismissed from the football team in 1980 because of drug related issues that he had within the team. He said – I don’t want to attack the accuser, there’s a fine line you walk when you do that," said Brandstatter.

Brandstatter's comments are just part of a series of tone-deaf statements made by prominent University of Michigan figures over the last several weeks. Following last Thursday's press conference in which three individuals detailed their abuse by Robert Anderson, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel released the following statement.

"Our sympathy for all of Anderson's victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their bravery in coming forward," the statement read. "We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who left the University 17 years ago and died 13 years ago. We are committed to resolving their claims and to continuing the court-guided confidential mediation process."

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh also received significant pushback for his recent comments in which he defended [Bo] Schembechler but neglected to mention the victims.

"I can tell you this," Harbaugh said. "Bo Schembechler...there was nothing that I saw in the times when I was a kid here, my dad was on staff or when I played here...he never sat on anything. He never procrastinated on anything. He took care of it before the sun went down. That's the Bo Schembechler that I know. There's nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion. That's the Bo Schembechler that I knew."

Wednesday's press conference outside of Michigan Stadium will reportedly include an effort by former players to demand that University of Michigan Regents do more in terms of addressing what was obviously a massive institutional failure by the University.

University of Michigan Regents are scheduled to meet on Thursday, just one day after Wednesday's press conference at Michigan Stadium.