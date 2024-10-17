Upset Alert: Two matchups could shake up the Big Ten conference
Another big weekend in the Big Ten is on deck, with two matchups that will definitely have implications in the conference championship picture. Here's a look at the full slate of games within the conference this weekend, along with two upset alerts to keep your eye on.
UPSET ALERT: Nebraska at No.16 Indiana - Noon, FOX
The hype is building around Indiana after a 6-0 start, but I'm just not buying it. The Hoosiers have yet to face a team ranked within the Top 25, and their toughest opponents through six weeks have been a pair of 3-3 teams (Maryland and Northwestern). Don't get me wrong, it's clear that head coach Curt Cignetti has Indiana on the right track, but I don't think the Hoosiers are nearly as good as some are suggesting. Nebraska represents the first real test that Indiana has faced all season, and I think it results in a wake up call for the folks in Bloomington.
UPSET ALERT: No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois - 3:30 pm ET, CBS
Plenty of eyes will be on Champaign this weekend as the Wolverines (4-2) emerge from the bye week to square off with the Fighting Illini (5-1). Unlike most years, Michigan isn't entering the road matchup with Illinois as a heavy favorite. With a lingering question mark at quarterback, along with a defensive unit that has played inconsistent through six weeks, there's no telling exactly what we can expect from the reigning national champions on Saturday. A win keeps Michigan's playoff hopes alive, while a loss signals what will likely be a very difficult road ahead in the second half of the season.
Additional matchups within the conference this weekend:
- No. 2 Oregon (6-0) at Purdue (1-5) - Noon, FOX
- Wisconsin (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3)- Noon, BTN
- UCLA (1-5) at Rutgers (4-2) - Noon, FS1
- USC (3-3) at Maryland (3-3) - 4:00 pm ET, FS1
- Iowa (4-2) at Michigan State (3-3) - 7:30 pm ET, NBC/Peacock
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -