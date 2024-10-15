Bowl Projections: Michigan likely to matchup with an SEC opponent this postseason
Michigan enjoyed a much-needed bye last weekend as they prepare for a difficult final six games of the 2024 season. The Wolverines have upcoming matchups against four currently ranked opponents, including this Saturday's game against No. 23 Illinois.
With those matchups comes the opportunity for Michigan to improve its postseason resume, with high-profile games against No. 2 Oregon (Nov. 2) and No. 4 Ohio State (Nov. 30) and another tough matchup against No. 16 Indiana, one of the upstarts of this college football season. Throw in a rivalry game against Michigan State on Oct. 29, and the road ahead looks daunting for the Maize and Blue.
Still, with seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle taking over the reins at quarterback, Michigan looks for a season reset when they travel to Champaign, Ill. this weekend. Looking ahead, here are where various media outlets project the Wolverines to land in postseason play:
ESPN
Kyle Bonagura: Michigan vs. LSU (Reliaquest Bowl — Tampa, Fla.)
Mark Schlabach: Michigan vs. Missouri (Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.)
The Wolverines have been projected to face SEC teams almost exclusively in non-playoff bowl projections this season, and that continues here with ESPN's latest update. Bonagura has Michigan matched up with LSU in the Reliaquest Bowl (second-highest in the Big Ten-affiliated pecking order), while Schlabach holds firms with last week's projection for the Wolverines.
It's surprising to see current-No. 8 LSU this low in Bonagura's projection, considering the Tigers are currently a Top 10 team and just knocked off Ole Miss. It would be the first-ever matchup between the Wolverines and the Tigers if this comes to pass. Meanwhile, a Music City Bowl (Monday, Dec. 30) game against current-No. 19 Missouri would be the fifth meeting all-time between Michigan and Mizzou. The Wolverines and Tigers have split four previous meetings, each of which were played in Ann Arbor. However, the two have not met on the gridiron since 1975, a 31-7 win for Michigan.
Athlon Sports
Projection: Michigan vs. Texas A&M (Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.)
It's a new SEC opponent for the Wolverines in Athlon Sports' bowl projection, as Michigan is matched up with another surprise team in current-No. 14 Texas A&M in the Citrus Bowl (Tuesday, Dec. 31). This would be the fourth-ever meeting between the two programs. The Wolverines hold a 2-1 advantage over the Aggies, though Texas A&M won the most recent meeting in 1995, a 22-20 final in San Antonio. Michigan defeated the Aggies in 1977 (41-3) and 1970 (14-10) in Ann Arbor.
CBS Sports
Projection: Michigan vs. Missouri (Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.)
No change here for CBS Sports from last week, and it's the second projected matchup between the Wolverines and the Tigers. Both preseason Top 10 teams, this season hasn't gone as expected for either Michigan or Missouri, but there's time and opportunity for both teams to reach their full potential in the weeks ahead.
USA Today
Projection: Michigan vs. Tennessee (Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.)
This too is the same matchup as last week from USA Today, but it would be a difficult one for the Wolverines. Tennessee would have a virtual home game in this scenario, as they make the short trip from Knoxville to Nashville. It's hard to imagine the Volunteers dropping this far down the bowl game pecking order, but it's certainly possible following their loss to Arkansas and with future matchups against Alabama and Georgia. The Wolverines and Volunteers have met just once previously, a 45-17 win for Tennessee in the 2002 Citrus Bowl.
Action Sports
Projection: Michigan vs. Missouri (Music City Bowl — Orlando, Fla.)
No change here from college football reporter Brett McMurphy, as he still has the Wolverines and the Tigers meeting in the Music City Bowl. This is the third projected matchup between Michigan and Missouri this week, with two in the Music City Bowl and the third in the Citrus Bowl. According to Action Sports, the hypothetical point spread would favor the Tigers by three points over the Wolverines.
