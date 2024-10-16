'Ryan Day is just not it': Former Wolverine rips Ohio State coach after loss to Oregon
It's been a tough week for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who fell to 2-7 in games against Associated Press Top 5 opponents following the Buckeyes' 32-31 loss to No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.
Despite an overall record of 61-9 that nearly all his peers would be jealous of, Day's inability to win in the absolute biggest moments over the past three-plus seasons has drawn the ire of the Buckeyes' fanbase this week.
Woodward Sports media personality Braylon Edwards was the latest to criticize Day this week. The former Wolverine wide receiver said he believes Jim Harbaugh's "third base" comment continues to follow the Ohio State head coach, despite Harbaugh's departure to the NFL.
"I think Jim Harbaugh made a very valid comment," Edwards said. "Urban Meyer had created this powerhouse at the Ohio State...and [Day] just inherited that. He inherited the players, he inherited the recruiting, but he has done nothing with it in terms of closing the door, sealing the deal, winning the primetime game."
Day has had remarkable success against non-Top 5 opponents, including a 61-9 overall record and a 15-2 mark against teams ranked No. 6 through No. 25. However, Edwards questions Day's ability to properly prepare his Buckeyes for the legacy-defining moments.
"Ryan Day is just not it," Edwards said. "I don't know, it's his coaching style. You look at big moments, you look at the sideline, his guys don't seem to respond to him. He doesn't seem to have the words when the moment calls for it."
Edwards points to the end of the Ohio State-Oregon game as one such example, in which Buckeye quarterback Will Howard attempted to scramble and set up a shorter field goal despite having just six seconds left for the final play.
"The fact that you've got Will Howard making a Dak Prescott-mistake like that at the end of the game, that's a conversation that Ryan Day should have had with him before that play, before that series," Edwards said. "Get that in his head, so that he knows, alright cool, this is what I've got to do. Didn't have that conversation and you see how it ended."
While Day's overall record is both gaudy and impressive, he has advantages at Ohio State that most programs don't have access to. The Buckeyes recruit at a Top 5 level routinely (which Day and his staff should get credit for) and have the benefit of competing with the more talented roster in nearly every game they play. However, in games Ohio State has faced equal or better talent on the opposing sideline, Day and the Buckeyes have fallen short.
"Ryan Day won't be able to get over that hump. He's not the guy," Edwards said. "I don't care how good you are as a player, I don't care how many All-Americans you have, I don't care how many Pro-bowlers you have, I don't care how many first team All-Pros you have...you still got to have what? You've got to have a coach."
