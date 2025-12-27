Utah Utes who could follow Kyle Whittingham to Michigan

With the new era of college football, the transfer portal is a wild place in 2025. Every team is bound to lose a handful of student-athletes to the portal every offseason, which is set to open on Jan. 2, 2026.

As the new Michigan head football coach, Kyle Whittingham is set to take over a new program. We can assume some of his former players at Utah will follow him to Ann Arbor.

Here are five names to keep an eye on when the portal opens.

As a side note, with Utah promoting its defensive coordinator to head coach, this suggests that offensive assets will be easier to flip than players on the defensive side of the ball.

JJ Buchanan (TE)

Michigan is a program that has a history of good tight ends and Buchanan can fit that mold. In 2025, he led all freshman tight ends nationally in receiving yards with 351. He ended the regular season with back-to-back 50-plus yard receiving games.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes with tight end JJ Buchanan (81) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With Michigan’s top tight end this season, Marlin Klein, on his way out, Buchanan could be a piece to fill that void.

Devon Dampier (QB)

This one only makes sense if we see Bryce Underwood enter the transfer portal. If that happens, Dampier has one year of eligibility left.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In 2025, he was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and was a Third-Team All-Conference selection. The junior finished the season with over 2,000 yards through the air and over 500 on the ground. He added 29 total touchdowns and only five interceptions.

A Look at the Offensive Line

It is hard to pick one, considering the Utes' top two offensive linemen have declared for the NFL draft: Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, who both are potential first-round picks. If something changes and they want to play another year of college football, they both have eligibility. However, that is probably not on the table.

That leaves Keith Olson, who was a redshirt junior this year. He played left and right guard, as well as right tackle. With that versatility and experience, he could be a good addition for the Wolverines.

Jackson Bennee

Bennee finished as the top threat in the secondary for the Utes as a sophomore. He led the squad in interceptions (four) and ranked second in total tackles (61). Again, with Utah retaining its defensive coordinator, this is less likely, but he would be a great addition with two years of eligibility remaining.