Contracts terms for new Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham revealed
In this story:
On Friday, Michigan football hired its 22nd head football coach in school history in bringing on longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.
Earlier in the day, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the deal for Whittingham was for five years. On Friday night, Thamel followed up with that initial report, revealing that the five-year contract is worth $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal.
Thamel reported the deal is 75% guaranteed and that Whittingham expected to make $8 million in salary during his first season in Ann Arbor in 2026.
Whittingham's salary compared to his Utah contract, other recent coaches at U-M
The 21-year Utah head coach made nearly $7 million per season with the Utes in 2025 not including bonuses, making him the 33rd-highest paid coach in the sport, according to an article from USA Today. His contract at Michigan will pay him just over $1 million more than that on an annual basis.
Compared to recent Michigan coaches, Jim Harbaugh's last contract he signed with the Wolverines in 2022 was worth $7.34 million per year across five years, minus incentives. Harbaugh, of course, didn't see the end of that contract through as he left for the NFL after bringing a national championship to Ann Arbor.
Recently fired head coach Sherrone Moore earned more than $6 million from Michigan in 2025 minus bonuses, making him the No. 40 highest paid coach in college football and No. 14 in the Big Ten, according to a USA Today article.
In Moore's contract included a nearly $14 million buyout if the university fired him without cause. In this case, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel fired Moore with cause after Manuel said the university found "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member" following a university investigation. Manuel said the conduct constituted a "clear violation of university policy."
This means Moore will not be owed the stated buyout, unless Moore pursues legal action against the school and wins, which seems highly unlikely due to the nature of reports that have surfaced.
The 66-year-old Whittingham will be 71 years of age when his contract with Michigan expires.
Whittingham, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, plans to travel to Orlando on Saturday, where he is expected to meet his new team as the Wolverines prepare to play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium.
