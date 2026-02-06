Kyle Whittingham Explains What Makes This Particular Transfer Portal Addition Special
Michigan football gained five transfer portal additions from Utah, Kyle Whittingham's former school, last month during the open portal window.
While each player will provide their own unique skillset to the Wolverines' roster in 2026, when appearing on BTN recently, Whittingham was asked specifically about wide receiver JJ Buchanan and what makes him so special as a player.
Buchanan, who has three years of college eligibility remaining, was initially thought of as a tight end/wide receiver hybrid, but played the majority of his snaps as a Ute at wideout and is set to do the same at Michigan.
As a freshman, Buchanan saw action in all 13 of Utah's games, bringing in 26 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. He made multiple receptions in nine of his last 10 games and posted regular season games where he compiled 74 and 65 yards receiving against Kansas State and Kansas, respectively.
As a sophomore, Buchanan, at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, is expected to play a key role in the passing game with the Wolverines and give QB Bryce Underwood a big target who can get down the field and make tough catches.
What Whittingham said about Buchanan
When Whittingham recruited Buchanan to Utah out of Coronado High School in Nevada, he said Buchanan didn't join the team until after spring ball, but didn't take long to adjust to the college game considering the numbers he was able to put up in 2025.
"He came in at the University of Utah in the summer time, was not with us in spring and proceeded to catch a bunch of balls for close to 500 yards," said Whittingham. "And just got better as the weeks ticked by. He's a really athletic kid—he's kind of a tweener in a way. He was almost a tight end sized young man, but we kept him at wide receiver. He's about 215, 220 pounds. But tremendously athletic, 40-inch vertical jump and that really comes in handy when you look at the contested balls up the field. That's where he really excels, is the contested ball."
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14