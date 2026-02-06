Kyle Whittingham Explains What Makes This Particular Transfer Portal Addition Special

Michigan football gained five transfer portal additions from Utah, Kyle Whittingham's former school, last month during the open portal window.

While each player will provide their own unique skillset to the Wolverines' roster in 2026, when appearing on BTN recently, Whittingham was asked specifically about wide receiver JJ Buchanan and what makes him so special as a player.

Buchanan, who has three years of college eligibility remaining, was initially thought of as a tight end/wide receiver hybrid, but played the majority of his snaps as a Ute at wideout and is set to do the same at Michigan.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) celebrates after a reception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Buchanan saw action in all 13 of Utah's games, bringing in 26 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. He made multiple receptions in nine of his last 10 games and posted regular season games where he compiled 74 and 65 yards receiving against Kansas State and Kansas, respectively.

As a sophomore, Buchanan, at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, is expected to play a key role in the passing game with the Wolverines and give QB Bryce Underwood a big target who can get down the field and make tough catches.

What Whittingham said about Buchanan

When Whittingham recruited Buchanan to Utah out of Coronado High School in Nevada, he said Buchanan didn't join the team until after spring ball, but didn't take long to adjust to the college game considering the numbers he was able to put up in 2025.

"He came in at the University of Utah in the summer time, was not with us in spring and proceeded to catch a bunch of balls for close to 500 yards," said Whittingham. "And just got better as the weeks ticked by. He's a really athletic kid—he's kind of a tweener in a way. He was almost a tight end sized young man, but we kept him at wide receiver. He's about 215, 220 pounds. But tremendously athletic, 40-inch vertical jump and that really comes in handy when you look at the contested balls up the field. That's where he really excels, is the contested ball."

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images