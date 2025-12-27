New Michigan football head coach will join Wolverines for Citrus Bowl
In this story:
Michigan football hired longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to a five-year deal on Friday. Now, with the transfer portal window opening in a week and his new team being in Orlando preparing for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas, Whittingham is wasting no time in getting to work for the Wolverines.
On Friday night, ESPN college football insiders Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel reported that Whittingham has made a decision to head to Orlando and join Michigan there instead of finishing the season out with the Utes, opting to not coach Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31 against Nebraska.
Inside the decision
Thamel and Wetzel reported Whittingham informed the Utah players and staff on Friday night of his decision to make the quick transition to Michigan.
"It is paramount for Michigan that he get to Orlando to meet with his new team and the players’ family members to get going on his new job," Thamel wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Thamel also reported that through cooperative efforts between the two programs, the schools worked together to find a solution on the matter on Friday. Morgan Scalley, who is set to take over as the full-time coach at Utah in 2026, will coach the game against Nebraska for the Utes next Wednesday.
"After telling his team in Las Vegas that he’s leaving, Whittingham is set to fly to Orlando and get to work as Michigan’s head coach," Thamel wrote.
Why it's paramount for Whittingham to get started at Michigan right away
With the winter transfer portal opening on Jan. 2, it's important for Whittingham to begin building relationships with the current players on the team is soon as possible in order to retain as much of last year's possible—a roster that is filled with both youth and talent on each side of the ball.
While building those relationships, Whittingham will likely be able to communicate a plan to the Wolverine players and potentially give them an idea on position coaches who may be joining Whittingham in Ann Arbor.
The timing of the situation makes for a difficult decision as Whittingham would likely want to finish out the season. However, if he did stay with the Utes until the new year, he would be missing out on valuable time to set the Wolverines in the best position possible in 2026 and beyond.
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14