WATCH: EA Sports College Football Promo Video Has Michigan Winning It All
I gave EA Sports a bit of a hard time for their recent rankings of the Michigan Football program, but they may have redeemed themselves with this latest promo video. As we continue to inch close to the July 19 release date for the game itself, EA is regularly sharing additional information about the game itself each day. Today's iteration included a deep dive about dynasty mode, and included a highlight of Michigan and Georgia competing for the National Championship - with the Wolverines coming out on top.
I think most Michigan fans would be completely on board with the Wolverines and Bulldogs battling for the National Championship, particularly after the way things went during the previous meeting between the two programs. That meeting occurred during the 2021 CFP semifinal game, and ended with a 34-11 victory for Georgia - ending Michigan's National Championship hopes that season. Once again, Georgia is expected to be squarely in the hunt for the National Championship in 2024, while Michigan is tasked with defending their status as reigning national champions after significant turnover following the 2023 season.
