Michigan Lands 3 On Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams
Michigan saw a lot of talent exit the building following their national championship run in 2023 but, make no mistake, Ann Arbor is still home to some of the top players in the country.
On Monday, the Wolverines landed three selections on the Walter Camp Foundation's Preseason All-American team. Junior tight end Colston Loveland and junior cornerback Will Johnson were each first team selections, while defensive tackle Mason Graham earned a second-team selection.
These selections should come at no surprise, as both Loveland and Johnson are in the discussion as the best players at their respective positions in all of college football. A year ago, Loveland caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns as an integral part of the Wolverines' offense.
Johnson, meanwhile, shut down half the field for Michigan's secondary. The future 2025 first round NFL Draft selection totaled 27 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and four pass breakups in 2023. Johnson was named defensive MVP of the national championship game after Michigan defeated Washington, 34-13.
Not to be overshadowed is Graham, who was a menace for opposing offensive lines last season on his way to 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Graham was defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl Game, in which the Wolverines defeated Alabama, 27-20, in an overtime classic.
Michigan had two players selected as Walter Camp All-American's last season — starting running back Blake Corum and starting right guard. Corum was selected No. 83 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, while Zinter was taken just two spots later by the Cleveland Browns.
