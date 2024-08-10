WATCH: JJ McCarthy shines in Vikings debut
Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see rookie QB JJ McCarthy make his first official appearance with the Minnesota Vikings, and it came early in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. McCarthy completed his first pass out of the gate, but proceeded to throw an interception on his third attempt. Through two and a half quarters, McCarthy went 11-of-17 for 188 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The rookie QB also added 2 carries for 18 yards, including an impressive maneuver to avoid a sack and secure a first down with his legs.
Here's a look at some of the notable plays from his preseason debut:
McCarthy's performance was on par with what we hard coming out of training camp. There's no doubt he's still growing into life as a quarterback in the NFL, but his talent is impossible to ignore. He's got great athleticism and his arm talent is elite. If he can settle in and avoid making costly mistakes by trying to do too much, it's hard to see a scenario where he doesn't earn that QB1 job at some point in the very near future.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football lands 2025 four-star defensive standout
Oregon looking to flip one of Michigan football's top 2025 recruits?
ESPN names three Wolverines who will determine Michigan's playoff hopes