ESPN names three Wolverines who will determine Michigan's playoff hopes
The Michigan Wolverines are three weeks away from kicking off the 2024 season and taking the first step toward defending their status as reigning national champions. Although there's been significant turnover during the off-season, Michigan still features plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Wolverines feature three guys who are projected to be first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft - Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. On the offensive side, Michigan features plenty of weapons who are capable of determining the outcome of a game - particularly with guys like Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland.
ESPN recently put out its list of the top 25 players that will have the biggest impact on the College Football Playoff race in 2024, and three Wolverines landed on the list. To be clear, this isn't a list of the top players on each team. Instead, this list includes guys who are stepping into a new role or viewed as "unfinished products," meaning their performance (good or bad) will have a huge impact on their respective team's success.
No. 2: Alex Orji, QB
It's no surprise to see Alex Orji so high on this list. Although he hasn't technically been named as the starting QB yet, the early rumblings out of fall camp indicate he's been the clear leader through the first two weeks. His dual-threat ability has the potential to make the Michigan offense one of the most dangerous in the Big Ten conference, but the unknown regarding his consistency as a passer remains a huge question mark. If Orji can prove himself to be reliable both through the air and on the ground, the Wolverines have a great shot at making another big run at the national championship.
No. 9: Donovan Edwards, RB
For the first time in his collegiate career, Donovan Edwards will serve as the feature back for the Michigan Wolverines this fall. He's shown that he has the ability to make big-time plays in big-time moments, but his numbers took a pretty big dip from 2022 to 2023. If Edwards can get back on track in 2024 and prove to be as dominant as most expect, Michigan's offense will be difficult to deal with this fall.
No. 24: Mason Graham, DT
Mason Graham's stock has gone up considerably during the off-season, and most are viewing the 6-3, 320 pound junior as a future first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His combination of power and speed makes him a nightmare to deal with on the interior, and he has the ability to alter the way an offense operates on fall Saturdays. Along with Kenneth Grant, the Wolverines will rely heavily on Graham's dominance in the middle to ensure that Michigan is once again the most dominant defense in all of college football.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jim Harbaugh will serve as honorary captain in Michigan's season-opener
Michigan Football: El-Hadi intends to dominate, be a 'dawg' in 2024
Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'