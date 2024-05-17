WATCH: Michigan, Donovan Edwards Highlighted On EA Sports College Football Official Release
Guys (and gals)....it's almost time. The new EA Sports College Football game will be here in just about two months and today, we got our first taste with the official release.
It does take over a minute — 1:03 to be exact — for the Wolverines to show up in the video above, but once they do, it's glorious. The short clip shows Donovan Edwards stiff-arming a Buckeye to the turf to the ground on his way into the end zone. Right away, the game shows incredible realism.
Michigan shows up again at the 1:39 mark as Will Johnson takes a picture of his defensive teammates, likely after a turnover, which is another real life occurrence for the Wolverines. However, it doesn't look like the Buffs make an appearance.
Michigan is present up one more time at the very end of the video clip with Donovan Edwards hoisting the national championship trophy. Since Michigan is at the top of the college football mountain, it's only fitting that the Wolverines close out the preview with the hardware.
The flyer above shows the details of the release and highlights the Deluxe Edition of the game. Once again, Edwards is front and center, representing the champions of college football.