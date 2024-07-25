Michigan Football: Wolverines arrive to Big Ten Media Days in style (PHOTO)
It's been nine years since a head coach other than Jim Harbaugh has represented the Michigan Wolverines at Big Ten Media Days, but head coach Sherrone Moore certainly looks quite comfortable - and stylish - in his new role. Moore is joined by a trio of seniors who are making their first trip to Big Ten Media Days as well, including Donovan Edwards (RB), Makari Paige (DB), and Max Bredeson (TE).
Here are the three biggest questions surrounding Michigan heading into Big Ten Media Days:
The Quarterback
This has become the biggest topic of conversation among Michigan fans as the 2024 season draws near. Although five guys are technically in the running for that starting spot, it seems like the battle heading into fall camp is primarily between three guys - Alex Orji (junior), Davis Warren (senior), and Jack Tuttle (graduate student). The last time there was a quarterback battle in Ann Arbor, former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh opted to take that battle into the first two weeks of the season. Will Sherrone Moore take a page out of Harbaugh's book and allow the battle to carry over into the season, or does he plan to name a starter during fall camp?
The Offensive Line
The majority of the starting spots on the offensive line appear to be set. Myles Hinton (LT), Josh Priebe (G), Greg Crippen (C) and Giovanni El-Hadi (G) are all expected to assume starting roles up front this fall. As of now, the biggest question mark surrounding the offensive line heading into fall camp is at right tackle. The general belief is that the battle for that spot is between Andrew Gentry (junior) and Jeffrey Persi (graduate student), two guys who appeared in 13 combined games on the offensive line in 2023.
The Cornerback
Michigan found success in the transfer portal last year by bringing in cornerback Josh Wallace from UMass. Wallace ended up making 11 starts during the 2023 season and proved to be exactly what Michigan needed for that spot opposite Will Johnson. With Wallace now off to the NFL, the Wolverines are once again looking for a starting cornerback opposite of Johnson. Just like last season, Michigan went into the portal during the off-season to supplement the secondary. And just like last season, it looks like they may have found their answer in Amir Hall. The former FCS All-American plays a physical brand of football, loves to make the big hit, and his ball skills are borderline elite.
Here's a look at today's schedule and when you can expect to hear the Wolverines speak:
11:30 am - 1:00 pm: Press Conference with Coaches
- Dan Lanning, Oregon 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Michael Locksley, Maryland 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.
- Jedd Fisch, Washington 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
- Sherrone Moore, Michigan 12:45 – 1:00 p.m.
1:15 pm - 5:00 pm: Individual Podiums (Players & Coaches)
- IND Coach 1:15 – 2:00 p.m.
- MICH Student-Athletes 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
- MD Coach 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.
- MINN Coach 2:00 – 2:45 p.m.
- MD Student-Athletes 2:15 – 2:45 p.m.
- IND Student-Athletes 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
- MINN Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
- WASH Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
- MICH Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
- WASH Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
- ORE Student-Athletes 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
- ORE Coach 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.
Live coverage for day three kicks off Thursday on the Big Ten Network at 11:30 am ET.
