Michigan Football: The biggest x-factor for the Wolverines offensively in 2024
Beyond his infectious personality, sophomore wideout Semaj Morgan has already proven that he can be a dangerous weapon on the football field at the colligate level. As a true freshman in 2023, Morgan finished fifth on the team with 22 receptions, sixth in reception yards with 204, and third in reception touchdowns with 3. He also led the Wolverines in both kick return yards (186) and punt return yards (101).
The former three-star prospect out of West Bloomfield (MI) has a great opportunity ahead of him this season, particularly with the departure of both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson to the NFL – Michigan’s two leading receivers from the 2023 season. In order to take his game to the next level, Morgan knows he’ll need to embrace his role as a leader in 2024 and says he’s implementing a lot of what he learned from former U-M WR/DB Mike Sainristil to do just that.
“I’m very young, yes, but I do kinda feel like the veteran because I did play a lot of minutes last year,” Morgan said during the spring. “A lot of coaches — a lot of my teammates — look to me as a leader. This year, I’m really focusing on stepping up and becoming the type of leader by example.
“This year, I’m really focusing on trying to step up and become a type of leader by example because that’s something that I took from Mike Sainristil — leading by example. I feel like that’s just very important to do.”
As for the rest of the weapons that Michigan has at wideout, Morgan doesn’t want to hear anything from the doubters or the critics. In fact, he loved what he saw from the group this spring.
“Spring ball, man, has been great,” Morgan said. “It’s been a great couple weeks for us. It’s been real chippy, it’s been real energetic at practice, real competitive. And I just love that about our team. We got a lot of dawgs on our team, and it’ll be fun to see us play come fall time.”
One particular wide receiver that was mentioned frequently throughout the spring was sophomore Fredrick Moore. According to Morgan, Moore reminds him of a former first-round draft pick out of Alabama.
“Fredrick Moore, I’d say he’s like Jerry Jeudy,” Morgan said. “He’s a great route-runner. He’s gonna catch the ball. Also great at tracking, too.
“Somebody asked me about Fred, and I was like, ‘Y’all ever seen Jerry Jeudy run routes?’ And then somebody was like, ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what I said.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ Fred is the real deal, and I feel like it’s gonna be a great year for him.”
Michigan fans got a small taste of what Fredrick Moore is capable of during the spring game, where he took a five yard pass from Davis Warren and turned it into a 48-yard touchdown.
Beyond Morgan and Moore, the Wolverines have a whole host of wide receivers who are capable of making big plays this fall. Junior wideout Tyler Morris is also expected to play a major role in 2024, while guys like Kendrick Bell, Amorion Walker, CJ Charleston, and Peyton O’Leary could also have an impact throughout the season.
There are still some critics that believe that Michigan needs a big-body receiver in the offense, but that’s now how Michigan has been successful through the air over the last three seasons. Instead, it’s been the smaller, quicker, more physical wide receivers who have done the most damage in Ann Arbor. Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson certainly weren’t the tallest or the biggest guys on the field, but Michigan fans would all agree they more the most impactful during their time at Michigan.
If guys like Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore can pick up where Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson left off, the Wolverines will be just fine at wideout in 2024.
