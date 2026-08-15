Way Too Early Michigan Football Opponent Preview: Week 12 vs. Ohio State

Michigan opens the 2026 college football season with games against Western Michigan, Oklahoma, and UTEP in the non-conference portion of their schedule. After that, they will get into Big Ten play with games against Iowa at home, Minnesota on the road, Penn State and Indiana both at home, a road trip to Rutgers, a home date with Michigan State, another road trip to Oregon, and a home date with UCLA in week eleven.

In week twelve they will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Let's dive more into how that matchup looks pre-season below.

2025 Recap

Ohio State had a good 2025, but it didn't exactly end well. They started the season 12-0 after going through their regular season. Then they faced Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game and lost a close one 13-10. Then in the College Football Playoff, they lost their first game to Miami (FL) by a score of 24-14. Despite getting to 12 wins it's hard to really view 2025 as a success for Ohio State, but they were still one of the nation's best teams.

Statistically they were led by the defense which ranked 1st nationally in points allowed, and was also 1st in total defense. Offensively it was a bit more of a struggle as they ranked 21st nationally in points scored, and were 26th in total offense. Not a bad offense by any means, but not quite as good as that defense was.

Personnel wise on offense they were led by Julian Sayin at quarterback who threw for 3,610 yards while completing 77% of his passes. He had 32 TD's and 8 INT's as well. It was a very good year for Sayin, who was a first year starter. He did have the benefit of throwing to Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, both of whom are/will be 1st round picks by the end of next year's NFL Draft. Smith had the better 2025 season, catching 1,243 yards and 12 TD's while Tate chipped in with 875 yards and 9 TD's.

Bo Jackson was the starting running back for the Buckeyes and he ran for 1,090 yards and 6 TD's as a true freshman last year. CJ Donaldson was their short-yardage back and he ran for 361 yards and 10 TD's as well.

On defense they were led by All-Americans Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles. That trio combined for 268 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and 3 INT's. The three of them dominated on defense last year for the Buckeyes and all three were top 11 overall picks in the 1st round of last Spring's NFL Draft. They also had a second round pick at defensive tackle in Kayden McDonald who had another 65 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a pass during the first practice of training camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moves made for 2026

Gone are Carnell Tate, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and Kayden McDonald. Also gone is Ohio State's ace recruiter and wide receivers coach/offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. Ryan Day brought in Arthur Smith, who is a long-time NFL offensive coordinator/head coach to coordinate the offense in 2026. Matt Patricia remains as the Buckeyes defensive coordinator, so despite losing all of that talent on defense, they still should be very good on that side of the ball yet again.

In terms of personnel on offense, Julian Say, Jeremiah Smith, and Bo Jackson are all back. As always, Ohio State will be very skilled offensively yet again. Transfer wise, they brough in Earl Little Jr and Terry Moore to help offset the loss of Caleb Downs in the secondary. They brought in Christian Alliegro at linebacker, and James Smith and John Walker on the defensive line. The defense got a bit of a reboot with the transfers but is expected to be very good again this year.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin scrambles during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Michigan could falter in Columbus

With everything Ohio State brings back on offense, and everyone they brought in to help the defense, Ohio State should be one of the best teams in college football again this season. They will likely finish top 10 nationally in both scoring offense, and in scoring defense looking at that roster.

In terms how Michigan and Ohio State both matchup against one another, the Buckeyes will obviously get this game at home and they will be favored as well. Fanduel currently has the way too early lookahead line for this game at -11.5 in favor of the home Buckeyes. There will be nearly a full season of football played before this game takes place, but as or right now, I'd predict something like a 27-20 Ohio State win in The Game based on what we know pre-season.

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