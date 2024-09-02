'We're more than ready': Wolverines confident ahead of matchup with Texas
With the season-opener in the books, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines have now shifted their focus to a top 10 matchup with No. 4 Texas in the Big House this weekend. Even though the Wolverines haven't lost a game inside of Michigan Stadium since the 2020 COVID season, it's the Longhorns who enter the matchup as a 6.5 point favorite.
In spite of a rather lackluster performance to open the season offensively, senior quarterback Davis Warren says that the Wolverines are prepared for the upcoming battle with the Longhorns.
"We're more than ready," Warren said on Monday. "I know we're ready for this matchup. We played in so many big games last year, I think all the guys realize that it's the same game, it's the same sport. Even if guys that were on the field last year are gone, it's new guys. Everyone was on that sideline. They knew what it was like. They knew what those atmospheres were like. That's really prepared us to go into this weekend and play well."
There's no doubt that Michigan will need to play well in order to pull off the upset, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Although there were some elements of the passing attack that looked good on Saturday, there were also some big miscues that prevented the Wolverines from being able to put points on the board - something that can't happen against a team like Texas.
"Definitely a few things here and there that lacked some precision and details in the pass game," Warren said. "It starts with me as the quarterback, so I have to do a better job with that. Left some meat on the bone. I felt like it was the same way in fall camp. It just took a little time to get going, but once we started rolling, we had confidence in each other. It was an explosive offense, explosive plays all over the place."
With Heisman hopeful QB Quinn Ewers coming to town, Warren is embracing his role as the underdog in the fight. Although he admittedly carries a bit of a chip on his shoulder as a former walk-on, Warren says that he draws a lot of confidence from his level of preparation for moments like this.
"Just sticking to what I know, sticking to the process, Warren said. "It started when I was a freshman sitting there and watching film with Cade [McNamara] until 10 or 11 at night even though I knew I was never going to play, just so I could learn as much as I could from him and how he watched film and how he understood the game. Same thing when I was the back-up to J.J. [McCarthy] and preparing if something happened to him so that I was ready to go.
"It's just taking it a step up being the starter now, envisioning being out there, envisioning the crowd. Texas on the other side of the ball and their defense, and what we think we're going to see and what we're going to do on offense. That's a huge part of my mental preparation... put my headphones in, envision the crowd and things like that. Even as I said, envision the nerves and be ready to do whatever it takes to win the game. Go through each play and know that I can operate at a high level for this offense and keep us moving down the field and making plays."
