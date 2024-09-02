Joel Klatt reveals new power rankings: Where Michigan fits into the equation
Michigan went in and had mixed results against Fresno State in Week 1. The Wolverines won 30-10, and while the game never looked in doubt, there were some things that left fans asking many questions. Both the Michigan offensive line and rushing attack didn't look nearly as good as advertised. The Wolverines O-line rarely opened holes for Donovan Edwards or Kalel Mullings to run and new starting center Dom Giudice had a rough outing blocking for both Davis Warren and the rushing attack.
Defensively, Michigan looked the part. But that didn't always look elite either. Star Will Johnson has had better games, but he made up for it in the end by taking an 86-yard interception to the house. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale proved to be an aggressive play caller and it worked for him most of the time, until Fresno State went down the field for a touchdown -- maybe too aggressive on that drive keeping his inexperienced corners on an island.
With Texas looming in Week 2, Michigan has some work to do. While the Wolverines might not have looked like their national championship self, there were plenty of other teams who struggled in Week 1. Oregon barely defeated FCS Idaho. Ohio State struggled with Akron in the first half before coming to life.
With Week 1 -- mostly -- in the books, FOX analyst Joel Klatt revealed his new power rankings. Klatt did release this prior to the USC win over LSU, but he noted the result of that game wouldn't impact his power rankings.
Klatt has a major shakeup from his preseason top 10. He initially had Michigan at No. 6 entering the season, but after a mixed result, the Wolverines are now below Penn State and are ninth.
Klatt now has Miami (FL) ranked sixth after its dominating performance against Florida -- he didn't have the Canes in his top 10 before. The other big mover, in a bad way, was Oregon. Klatt had the Ducks ranked fourth, but he no longer has them inside his top nine.
We will find out more about both Michigan and Texas on Saturday when the two teams clash in Ann Arbor.
