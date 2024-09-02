Joel Klatt reveals new power rankings: Where Michigan fits into the equation

Tonights result will not have an impact on my following rankings so here is a quick look at my new Top teams after week 1

1) @GeorgiaFootball

2) @OhioStateFB

3) @TexasFootball

4) @NDFootball

5) @AlabamaFTBL

6) @CanesFootball

7) @OleMissFB

8) @PennStateFball

9)…