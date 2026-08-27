What Fall Camp Has Taught us About Kyle Whittingham's Vision for Michigan Football

A new coach means a new vision.

Most of the time at least. When Jim Harbaugh was tabbed to replace Brady Hoke, the hope was for a program overhaul.

When Sherrone Moore was picked to replace Harbaugh, the hope was that things would remain the same.

When Moore was ousted in favor of Kyle Whittingham, things were set to change again. The focus was mostly off the football field, but things needed to change on it as well.

Michigan has a lot invested in its football program, and despite a 9-3 record in 2025, the results were not meeting the investment.

Whittingham was brought in to clean up the program off the field, but make no mistake, the expectations are still the same. Whittingham is here to win, and win big.

Whittingham’s biggest vision came in one of his first speaking engagements as the head coach. Culture comes first.

“You will become us, we will not become you,” Whittingham said. Culture will remain at the forefront during Whittingham’s tenure. In the NIL era, and coming on the heels of what felt like endless scandal, that’s refreshing.

On The Field

Of course, it’s not going to matter how good the culture is if Whittingham doesn’t win. How’s he going to go about winning?

A lot of the focus has been on the offense with Bryce Underwood taking center stage as a second year quarterback. Whittingham and his staff went to work in the offseason trying to bolster the receiving corps around him.

JJ Buchanan and Salesi Moa were brought in to play alongside super sophomore Andrew Marsh. The hope internally is that the receiving corps is much deeper than it has been in recent memory.

Marsh even made the comment that he felt like the ball was going to be in the air more under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

There probably is some truth to that. A better group of weapons and a confident quarterback will naturally lead to the desire to hunt for explosive plays, which are typically found better through the air.

Michigan’s identity, however, is still the same as it has ever been.

Boa Constrictor

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During Michigan’s 2023 run to the national championship, Fox commentator Joel Klatt often compared that team to a boa constrictor. The idea was that as the game went along, Michigan would squeeze the life out of its opponents, until they were fully within their grasp. The comparison was appropriate. Michigan’s ground game was punishing, especially as they went to close games out. A punishing defense often did the rest.

Michigan is often at its best when that is their identity. No, they cannot be one-dimensional like they were for most of 2025, and all of 2024. They’ll need to make some plays through the air.

The heartbeat of Michigan’s program, however, is on the offensive line and within its run game.

Their two best players on offense are Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter. Both are running backs, and both will see a lot of time on the field throughout the year. There may even be some packages together.

The line that was the most telling about fall camp, was when offensive coordinator Jason Beck was asked about his Rhino package.

“Physicality in the run game,” Beck said. “Pass protection in complement to that, but it’s about being physical to run the football.”

Beck was Whittingham’s hand-picked offensive coordinator, so that was undoubtedly music to his ears as well.

Michigan’s biggest competition during fall camp has been on its offensive line. They had six contenders for five spots, and potentially seven if you include Nate Efobi as a potential contender for the right guard position.

This is a position group that thinks it can be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the best offensive line in the country.

The standard remains the standard on the offensive line, and it’s about moving people out of the way.

Furthermore, Michigan needs to lean into this type of identity. They have tried, and failed in the past in being a spread passing team. They were attempting to be better than Ohio State at what Ohio State does best. The results, were disastrous. Michigan was routinely pummeled by the Buckeyes.

Only after Jim Harbaugh returned to his roots of smashmouth football, did Michigan turn the tide in this rivalry.

To be clear, they cannot be a one-dimensional offense. They need to be better in the passing game. This program, however, starts up front and builds their offense around their run game.

Whittingham knows that, and that’s what fall camp has demonstrated as Michigan leads into its first season with him at the helm.

#Michigan hopes help is on the way after landing Kenny Noland prior to its foreign tour, and the Wolverines certainly did their due diligence.



According to Tim McCormick, the Wolverines scouted a stunning number of PGs, but Noland checked all the boxes.



STORY:… pic.twitter.com/uSLXKkvHAl — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 27, 2026

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