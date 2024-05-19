What Is Michigan Doing To Keep Pace In The NIL Landscape?
In order to compete in the modern world of college athletics, schools are now forced to tangle with Name, Image and Likeness deals as an added incentive for athletes to stay in school— or choose a new school altogether. Michigan received a bit of flack for its perceived leisurely approach to the NIL landscape, but those days are quickly changing.
Michigan, just like many other schools, is instead weaponizing its NIL capabilities as an avenue to convince transfer portal players to forgo other opportunities and attend college in Ann Arbor. Recently, Michigan’s football team pulled in not one, not two, not three but four defensive backs in the matter of days, and there have been reports of U-M leveraging its NIL money in order to land said transfer portal players.
So, how is Michigan now becoming a power in the NIL world after its unhurried initial approach? Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel detailed the new happenings in Ann Arbor surrounding NIL in a recent message sent out to its students and alumni.
“As you may have read, wewelcomed Terese Whitehead (’99) to our team last week as our first in-house Executive General Manager for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the first position at this level in college athletics. Terése's strong background working with professional athletes to secure marketing and endorsement deals speaks for itself, and this is another move in the right direction to support our student-athletes in the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics and NIL.
NIL is among the biggest issues impacting the ever-changing landscape of college athletics and it arrived at the same time as changes to the ability of student-athletes to more freely transfer between schools without adversely impacting their ability to compete immediately. Many of you are interested in our approach to NIL and the many conversations I've had with leaders in college athletics and our great university. From President Ono to the Regents to my leadership team, I continue to stress the importance of doing what we can to support our student-athletes. We are always thinking about creating the best environment for success for our young people and maintaining the standard of excellence that is Michigan. Since NIL arrived in 2020, and since the NCAA adopted an NIL policy in July of 2021, we have done the following:
- In February 2022, we launched the VICTORS Exchange—an NIL business registry designed for businesses, donors, alumni, and others who want to connect specifically with student-athletes at the University of Michigan for business partnerships, appearances and other ventures. Overnight, our exchange became the nation's largest local exchange platform of any INFLCR partner.
- In December 2022, after the NCAA expanded the scope of NIL offerings to entities known as collectives, we encouraged your support of our collectives.
- In August 2023, we announced the Champions Circle as the NIL collective to become the official partner of Michigan Athletics.
- In February 2023, we partnered with LEARFIELD to incorporate LEARFIELD Allied, a first-of-its-kind initiative enabling brands to partner with our student-athletes to create co-branding opportunities around NIL and potential use of our iconic Block M.
- In February 2024, we partnered with Altius Sports Partners and appointed our first executive GM to head our in-house efforts in this space.
We expect more change to come and will continue to evolve in ways that are compliant with NCAA rules and aligned with our university. What won't change is our commitment to ensuring our students-athletes earn a degree from Michigan, supporting them to win championships, and providing them with opportunities to grow as young people. We will continue to do all that we can to support them and maintain that Michigan is the Leader and Best and does things the right way.”
Regardless of whether Michigan was slow to get started with the NIL surge or not, it appears that the U-M administration is doing everything it can to make sure that the Wolverines continue to adapt and adjust to the ever-shifting world of college athletics, one that is now inextricably intertwined with the finances associated with NIL.
