NEW: Michigan Lands 4th Defensive Back Transfer In 3 Days
Michigan Football's run on defensive back transfers continued on Saturday when the Wolverines added a fourth piece to their secondary in three days.
The latest addition comes in the form of former UNLV cornerback Ricky Johnson, who had previously been committed to Washington State before flipping to Michigan during his weekend visit to Ann Arbor that began on Thursday. Johnson is considered a three-star transfer according to 247Sports' rankings.
Johnson brings a lot of experience to the Wolverines secondary after appearing in 30 games for the Rebels over the past four seasons. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder totaled 78 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, four interceptions and a fumble recovery during his career at UNLV. As a senior in 2023, Johnson posted 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven pass breakups in 10 games last season. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he continues his career in Ann Arbor.
Michigan, led by defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, has actively reinforced its defensive secondary this weekend. In addition to adding Johnson today, the Wolverines landed commitments from former Albany FCS All-American cornerback Aamir Hall on Thursday, and two former starting safeties in Tennessee transfer Wesley Walker and Michigan State transfer Jaden Mangham on Friday.
This has been Michigan's response to attrition at defensive back this offseason, after losing starting cornerback Josh Wallace to graduation, starting safety Rod Moore to injury and two potential starters in safety Keon Sabb (Alabama) and cornerback D.J. Waller (Kentucky) to the transfer portal.
The Wolverines are now up to nine transfer portal additions since winning the national championship in January. Head coach Sherrone Moore's approach to the portal has been strategic, much like his predecessor Jim Harbaugh. Michigan has targeted specific areas of concern with former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham and former Youngstown State wide receiver C.J. Charleston. Two-way athlete Amorion Walker, who left Michigan this past winter and spent spring practice at Ole Miss, is also back in the fold for the Wolverines, expecting to compete at wide receiver after playing corner previously for U-M. The Wolverines also bolstered their offensive line with an experienced guard in Josh Priebe from Northwestern.
