Michigan didn’t lose last weekend, but the polls certainly reacted as if they did.

The Wolverines eked out a victory in their season opener against Western Michigan last Saturday in about the least convincing fashion possible, looking largely lifeless on offense and getting out-physicalled by a MAC opponent before converting a miraculous hail mary amidst plenty of officiating drama at the last, last second.

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Naturally, given such a performance, the Wolverines have dropped down polls everywhere this week. Hosting 11th ranked Oklahoma at the Big House this Saturday, the maize and blue must play like an entirely different team if they wish to improve to 2-0.

Prior to that Sooner game, let’s take a look at how far exactly Michigan has fallen in different polls across the country. Michigan has a lot to prove and the upcoming game against Oklahoma would be a start.

AP Top 25

Stunningly, Michigan dropped all the way out of the AP Top 25 after winning their first game as the preseason 16th ranked team. The ten-plus spot slide is the furthest a team has ever fallen after winning their season opener, and shows just how much confidence the Wolverines lost in the first 48 minutes of this year’s campaign. Michigan still received 69 votes.

AFCA Coaches Poll

From 16th, Michigan fell to 24th ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The marginally better treatment of the Wolverines in the coaches poll may reflect the high standing of Kyle Whittingham in coaching circles across the sport, however, trust will need to be rebuilt in this arena as well for the Wolverines to climb back up this ranking.

ESPN SP+ Rankings

Michigan slid a whopping twelve ranks in ESPN’s SP+ ranking, dropping all the way down to 26th on the metric. Michigan’s defense ranks 17th overall, their offense ranks 46th, and their special teams is evaluated as only the 114th best in the country. Yikes.

ESPN FPI

Michigan fell six spots in ESPN’s FPI, becoming the algorithm’s 21st best rated squad. The FPI ranking has Michigan as the sixth best team in the Big Ten, but with the second worst offensive efficiency rating in the conference.

CBS Sports Power Rankings

Michigan fell out of the CBS Sports Power Rankings, although they weren't the biggest mover on the rankings. That dubious recognition went to Utah, who fell nine spots. A rough week for Kyle Whittingham teams in all.

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