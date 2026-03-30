Where Michigan Wolverines Are Drafted in Updated Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than one month away, and while Michigan likely won't have anyone drafted in the first round of the draft, the Wolverines had eight players selected to go to the Combine this season. All eight players may not hear their name called in the draft, but Michigan should have several players drafted.

On Monday, ESPN's Matt Miller came out with a fresh seven-round mock draft and there were five Michigan players selected.

Third round, No. 75 - Jaishawn Barham to the Dolphins

Barhan is the first Michigan player to come off the board in this mock, and he would be set to join the Miami Dolphins, and former teammate, Kennth Grant. Miami took Grant in the first round of last year's draft, and with Bradley Chubb leaving the Dolphins, Miami needs some edge help.

Barham is a curious case. He is a converted linebacker, where he had the second-most tackles on Michigan is 2024 with 66 before the Wolverines moved him to edge. But edge appeared to be the best fit for Barham. He is quick off the edge and has great athleticism. He is raw, but with some development, Barham could turn into a specialist on third downs.

Third round, No. 91 - Derrick Moore to the Bills

There have been mock drafts that had Moore going in the early second round, but Miller sees the four-year Wolverine dropping in the draft. If Moore went to the Bills, it would be a decent situation, although Buffalo has starting edge rushers.

But Moore could slowly develop and turn into a rotational piece. He had a great 2025 season with Michigan, having a career-high 10 sacks, and Moore was one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten.

Fourth round, No. 118 - Jimmy Rolder to the Lions

Rolder was as steady as they come at Michigan and in this mock, he would stay and play for the home Detroit Lions. Having a healthy year, Rolder led the Wolverines in tackle, recording 73 tackles for Michigan.

Injuries haunted Rolder throghout his career, but he put that behind him this past season. Rolder should become a reliable pro, despite what round he is selected in.

Fifth round, No. 146 - Rayshaun Benny to the Browns

It wasn't too long ago, we saw a mock with Benny going in Round 2, but that seemed a little high at the time. The fifth round might be a little low, but we expect to see Benny selected in the third or fourth round.

Benny is a great run stuffer, but has some limitations as a pass rusher. He will have to show he can win some battles when getting doubled, but there is certainly a role for Benny in the NFL. Plus, he would play alongside Mason Graham in Cleveland — cool stuff for Michigan fans.

Sixth round, No. 187 - Marlin Klein to the Commanders

The Washington Commanders will be needing some youth at tight end, and Klein is raw, but talented. He has above average speed with reliable hands. Klein might need to show he can play all three downs in the NFL — being able to block NFL linemen — but like Benny, there would be a role for Klein here.