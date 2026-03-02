How Every Michigan Football Player Fared at the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close in Indianapolis and there were eight Michigan football players who were invited this season. Let's take a look at how they fared amongst their respective position groups.

Edge Jaishawn Barham

Measurements: 6' 3 1/2", 240-pounds

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds

10-yard split: 1.61 seconds

Vertical jump: 33"

Broad jump: 10' 3"

Barham's 40-yard dash was tied for seventh amongst the 20 defensive ends who tested. The 10-yard split was tied for fifth, but he was towards the bottom of the vertical jump, and right around the middle of the pack for the broad jump.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects Barham as a future NFL starter. The Wolverines moved Barham to edge rusher this season, and while he is very raw, he is teachable and his speed will attract NFL teams.

TE Marlin Klein

Measurements: 6'6", 2248-pounds

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

Vertical jump: 36"

Broad jump: 9' 9"

3-cone drill: 7.42 seconds

Out of the 18 tight ends who ran, Klein had the 7th fastest time for the 40-yard dash. He had the ninth-best vertical jump, but was towards the bottom of both the broad jump and the 3-cone drill.

Zierlein believes Klein has just average athleticism, but coming from Michigan, he has some tough grit. As of now, the German prospect is viewed as a Day 3 pick, but could develop into a backup TE in the NFL. Klein's testing numbers didn't overly help him, but he showed better athleticism in Ann Arbor.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Measurements: 6' 2 1/2", 238-pounds

Vertical jump: 36"

Broad jump: 9' 11"

3-cone drill: 7 seconds

20-yard shuffle: 4.26 seconds

Rolder was right at the bottom of both the jumping portions of the event with the other linebackers. But he did impress, finishing third in the 3-cone drill and tied for second in the 20-yard shuffle.

Zierlein has Rolder as a future starting linebacker in the NFL. While he doesn't have much starting experience, Rolder is a sure tackler, who is always in the right spot. He has great fundamentals and whoever picks Rolder will get a solid, all-around linebacker.

H-back Max Bredeson

Measurements: 6' 2", 252 pounds

Still healing from a late-season injury, Bredeson did not test at the Combine. While he is one of the best blocking fullbacks out there, the NFL is starting to transition away from the position. Zierlein is high on Bredeson as a fullback, but with not many teams using the position, he will have to impress in other areas to secure an NFL spot.

WR Donaven McCulley

Measurements: 6' 4 1/2", 203 pounds

McCulley didn't test this past week, and Zierlein has some questions regarding McCulley. He was never known as a burner at either Indiana or Michigan, and he needs to prove he can beat tight man coverage. McCulley is a weapon on short to intermediate routes, but how that translates to the NFL remains to be seen.

Edge Derrick Moore

Measurements: 6' 4", 255 pounds

Moore will likely be the first Michigan player off the board, but he did not test due to a hamstring injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago. He is a projected starter in the NFL, and if he can work on his run defense, then he could become a top-end talent in the NFL. Teams will love how he engages off the edge as a pass rusher.

DT Rayshaun Benny

Measurements: 6' 3", 298 pounds

Benny also didn't test at the Combine and Zierlein also has questions surrounding him. He is a good run defender, but he doesn't have the size to beat double teams. His lack of explosiveness could make teams question Benny, and he will need to have a good Pro Day to show scouts what he can do.

K Dominic Zvada

Measurements: 6' 3", 178 pounds

It's real simple — yet difficult for NFL scouts — if Zvada regains his 2024 form, he will be a long-time NFL starter. But the inconsistencies in 2025 will have scouts wonder which player they are getting.